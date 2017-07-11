Small Business Trends
July 11, 2017

Amazon Voice Order Discounts Teach How to Change Customer Behavior

by In Technology Trends 0
90
Shares
|
75
13
1
Print This Article
2
1
Email this Article

90
Shares
75
13
1
2
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Amazon Aims to Change Consumer Behavior with Incentives

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trying to change consumer behavior. And it’s using a popular incentive for doing it — money.

More specifically, Amazon is trying to encourage more people to place orders using voice assistants like Amazon Fire TV or Echo Smart Speakers. The first time a customer places a voice order, they’ll get $10 off their order.

Clearly, Amazon wants to encourage more people to try out voice ordering, likely because it makes the process easy and can encourage more repeat purchases. So it’s using a clear incentive to get more people trying out the feature.

Change Consumer Behavior with Incentives

Even small businesses without access to all the resources of giants like Amazon can change consumer behavior with incentives. Maybe you’ve just opened a new online store to complement your retail location and you haven’t gotten a lot of orders just yet. You can offer exclusive online discounts to get more people to make purchases online. Or if you own a restaurant and want to get more customers to order food for carry-out, you can offer exclusive prices just for carry-out orders.

The idea of discounts or financial incentives isn’t new. But it can still be an effective method for changing consumer behavior. So think about the behavior you’d really like your customers to adopt and then offer incentives to achieve those goals.

Amazon Echo Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!