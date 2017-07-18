Bots Are Taking Over: Fiverr Adds Subcategory Dedicated to Chatbots Development Gigs

The attack of the bots continues as they spread their reach everywhere from data gathering, to analytics, web indexing and more, automating tasks across the internet. And now it’s easier than ever to create your own bot. Freelance marketplace Fiverr has a new subcategory dedicated to chatbots development services.

Chatbot Development on Fiverr

Basically, Fiverr wants to bring small businesses and entrepreneurs access to the kinds of time-saving bots only larger businesses have today. The new subcategory dedicated to chatbots gigs is a way to build customized bots and get maintenance on them, all for an affordable, easily accessible price.

“The technology landscape continues to evolve, and chatbots have become a game changer for many businesses,” Micha Kaufman, CEO of Fiverr, said in a press release announcing opening of the new subcategory. “We saw some of the opportunities chatbots hold, including solutions to immediate communication demands and customer engagement for resource-strapped organizations, and recognized how vital this kind of technology could be for growing businesses.”

Chatbots A Game Changer for Growing Businesses

According to the Israel-based freelance marketplace, prior to the creation of Fiverr’s chatbot marketplace, the process of developing a chatbot represented a substantial technical investment typically out of reach of small businesses. However, by creating the first-of-its-kind marketplace where small businesses can access chatbot creation and maintenance services, Fiverr is enabling businesses of all sizes to interact with their customers and communities in ways that weren’t previously possible.

“It’s easy to imagine a world where every restaurant listed on Yelp or any other site has a reservation or a takeout ordering bot available for customers to easily engage with their business,” said Kaufman.

The addition of the subcategory dedicated to chatbots comes on the heels of the launch of Fiverr Pro to help small businesses hire freelancers for various tasks, including writing and translation, graphics and design, digital marketing, and video and animation. Freelancers already using Fiverr to sell their professional services might also find Fiverr’s new chatbot marketplace useful for increasing gigs.

And if you are a small business person who wants to start using bots but doesn’t want to be bothered by creating one or learning how to create one, outsourcing to freelancers on the new chatbot marketplace may be worth a try. Fiverr’s chatbot marketplace was made in conjunction with Motion AI, a chatbot development company devoted to bringing chatbots to the masses.