July 28, 2017

The Sales Report Included Unexpected Puns

Confusing Situation Business Cartoon

Sometimes a phrase just gets stuck in your head and you have to take care of it before you can move on to something else. This cartoon was the result of just such a dilemma.

I had run across the phrase “sales are tanking” and I knew there was something there, but for whatever reason I just could not find the right idea to go with it. I tried:

People in an office with a tank
Fish in a fish tank
People having a meeting inside of a tank
Scuba divers in a fish tank
A tank in a fish tank
Tank McNamara in a tank in a fish tank (OK, I made that one up.)

And then finally this cartoon where both I and the character basically admit it’s a confusing situation presented itself and I could move on.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

