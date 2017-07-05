Small Business Trends
July 5, 2017

Amazon Has Created Its Own Holiday — Prime Day — And Your Business Can Too

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
84
16
1
Print This Article
3
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
84
16
1
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Create Your Own Holiday

You don’t need to wait until Labor Day to host the next big sale for your business. Instead, you can follow the example set by mega online retailer Amazon and just create your own holiday.

Amazon will host its annual Prime Day on July 11. The company created this holiday back in 2015 to offer deals on its products and those from Amazon merchants. Amazon gained plenty of buzz (and some criticism over the quality and quantity of deals). But the day has overall been a big win. In fact, Amazon saw 100 percent growth from merchants participating in Prime Day between 2015 and 2016.

But even if your small business doesn’t sell products on Amazon, the news about Prime Day could still provide an important lesson. As pointed out earlier, Prime Day isn’t an official holiday — or even a  real one. There’s no historical significance or July 11 and no official entity has ever issues a proclamation stating otherwise. It’s simply a day Amazon decided to create to offer deals and boost sales.

Create Your Own Holiday

So there’s nothing to say that your small business can’t do the same. If you’ve got a lot of extra stock or just want to boost sales quickly, creating a unique shopping holiday for your business could be a great strategy. This could allow you to offer great deals while also creating buzz around your business and potentially even creating a great tradition your customers look forward to year after year.

Image: Amazon

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!