McDonald’s UberEATS Partnership Shows Power of Convenience

Want a Big Mac delivered to your front door? Now you can, thanks to McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) recent partnership with UberEATS.

For a fee of $4.99, customers can order McDonald’s menu items for delivery, which should normally take between five and 15 minutes. This is a convenient new option for fast food buyers, who are already apt to value convenience. In fact, the fast food giant is focusing its marketing efforts on the convenience factor. There’s a new line of “lazy wear,” including Big Mac onesies and similar items — because now you don’t even have to leave the house to get your Big Mac!

It Pays to Focus on Customer Convenience

Independent restaurants and other small businesses can take a page from McDonald’s book as well. When you have the opportunity to offer convenient new options to consumers, especially if your customers tend to value convenience, it can be a positive step for your business.

And you don’t have to dedicate all of your own resources to offering delivery and other convenient options either. As McDonald’s and UberEATS have demonstrated, you can find other companies with which to partner. These businesses may already provide those services your customers are interested in. It can be a great option for small businesses that don’t have the resources to hire new staff or invest in new equipment to offer those new options in house.