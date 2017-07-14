It’s All Fun and Games Until …

Often cartoon writing is simply collecting little nuggets of interest. Some nuggets you twist, some nuggets you shine a light on, and some nuggets you group with other nuggets.

This cartoon wrote itself using that last method. I read an article talking about gamification and thought to myself “there’s something there.” And that idea laid around waiting for about a month until I heard someone on the radio talking about “gaming the system.”

It’s like the old saying, “A nugget saved is a nugget earned.” That’s how it goes, right? (Note to self: reduce usage of the word “nugget.”)