July 14, 2017

It’s All Fun and Games Until …

Gamification Business Cartoon

Often cartoon writing is simply collecting little nuggets of interest. Some nuggets you twist, some nuggets you shine a light on, and some nuggets you group with other nuggets.

This cartoon wrote itself using that last method. I read an article talking about gamification and thought to myself “there’s something there.” And that idea laid around waiting for about a month until I heard someone on the radio talking about “gaming the system.”

It’s like the old saying, “A nugget saved is a nugget earned.” That’s how it goes, right? (Note to self: reduce usage of the word “nugget.”)

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review.

