How to Get Traffic to Your Website

You’ve built it … but have they come?

Getting traffic to your website is an ongoing challenge for small businesses, entrepreneurs, startups and nonprofits.

The good news is, it doesn’t take a huge budget to attract traffic. Nor do you have to be a search engine whiz or spend all day on social media.

All you need is the right knowledge to make the right moves at the right times. In other words, you need a traffic building plan — from someone who knows what it takes to grow traffic on a budget.

Join Small Business Trends CEO and founder Anita Campbell, as she shares her secrets and tips for getting more traffic to your website in a FREE WEBINAR hosted by Verizon.

Campbell started a website from scratch with just one visitor — herself — and almost no money. Today she has several online properties, the largest of which, SBT, attracts over 2 million visitors each month.

In this one-hour webinar Campbell will illustrate the techniques she used and continues to use to grow traffic, month after month, including:

Inexpensive and sometimes overlooked sources of traffic.

The benefits of content as the foundation of a good traffic plan; and of having an easy-to-update section of your website or a blog to add content.

A strategy for creating awesome content of your own, and curating content from other sources, to attract visitors and keep them coming back.

Simple techniques to set up a social media calendar and publishing calendar, because consistency is key to traffic growth.

5 easy ways to optimize your website to get more search engine traffic.

The role of an email list, and how to use your list to lure visitors back to your site.

Top 7 mistakes businesses make with their websites that let traffic slip away — and how to fix them.

This webinar session will be packed with practical ideas and inexpensive tips you can put into practice today. Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer, or you want to be able to interact with your website developer as a more effective resource, there’s something for everyone in this session.

Assisting by providing insights and additional sources for the webinar was Matt Mansfield Small Business Trends’ Tech Editor and SEO specialist and also President of Matt About Business. Also lending invaluable assistance was Gail Gardner, Small Business Marketing Strategist and founder of GrowMap.

Please join this webinar on July 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. (EDT). It’s free, but be sure to register in advance to save your place. Go here to register.

REGISTER NOW