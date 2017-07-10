Google Blocks Makes VR Creation Easier for Small Businesses Too

The process for creating Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) is complex, probably one reason for the slow rate of adoption the technology is experiencing. But Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) wants to remove this barrier by making it much easier to create 3D objects with Blocks.

A Look at Google Blocks

Blocks is a VR app developed by Google so anyone can immerse themselves in a 3D world, quickly and easily creating objects there. Jason Toff, Group Product Manager, says, “It occurred to us that creating the objects while in virtual reality could make this easier.”

This video shows how easy it is:

The app uses the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift VR headsets to take you into a 3D world, meaning you won’t have to deal with 2D surfaces to create real, volumetric objects. Once you are in there, you will have access to six simple tools to Shape, Stroke, Paint, Modify, Grab, and Erase.

With these tools, you can create simple and complex models then use them in a wide range of applications. The models can be exported to use in AR or VR applications if you are a developer, or shared on your website and social media. You can even generate animated GIFs with the models. Here is a gallery of objects created with Blocks.

Why the Need to Simplify the VR and AR World?

According to Digi-Capital, the AR/VR market is slated to hit $108 billion by 2021. And content will play a critical role if that level of success is to be achieved. For Google, there are opportunities on the hardware, software and content side.

Business Application

But what about other business applications — for example, small business applications. A platform that simplifies the creation of 3D objects certainly makes the technology more accessible.

With VR and AR, small businesses can provide remote guidance, specialized training, advertising, premium apps and more. And as the price of the headsets continues to drop, more people will use the technology, creating even more opportunities and new use cases.