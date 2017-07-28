HostGator Launches New Dedicated Server Platform 4 Times Faster Than Before

A web hosting company uses servers and networks to transfer your website information whenever someone types in your address. The faster the hardware and infrastructure is, the faster it will load on your computer or smartphone. HostGator just announced a significant upgrade to its hardware with its latest line of dedicated servers. The company claims these servers are four times faster, which will allow small businesses to handle more traffic to their site.

Speed has always been important for hosting companies, but since the introduction of smartphones and mobile websites, it has become a defining factor. And more companies are becoming mobile first businesses, which in part explains HostGator’s investment in this upgrade.

HostGator Launches Upgraded Dedicated Servers

The new servers will have SSD drives and Intel’s Xeon-D 1541 processor. They will be housed in a Tier 3 data center with redundant power, network and cooling with DDOS protection. This comes with HostGator’s 24/7/365 support so customers can resolve issues anytime.

With this capability, HostGator can let businesses scale when they need more resources. John Orlando, chief marketing officer of Endurance International Group (which owns HostGator) said, “As our customers scale, demands on their site increase from both a customization and a resource perspective. These new servers allow our customers to go even further with HostGator’s platform.”

Along with the hardware upgrade, HostGator is also making free Secure Sockets Layers (SSLs) accessible for its customers to ensure the security of their data. With SSL certification, small businesses with ecommerce sites can give their customers peace of mind. This includes making payments and filling out personal information.

This hardware will deliver performance gains so end users can load websites faster. For business owners, it translates to real-world metrics. Because if pages take longer than three seconds to load, 53 percent of mobile site visits are abandoned.