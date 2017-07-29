Upgraded HP Pavilion All-In-Ones Have Strong Business Applications

A new pair of Pavilion All-in-One (AiO) computers from HP (NYSE:HPQ) has arrived just in time for the new school year. But students are not the only ones who may want to use them. The more powerful and sleek AiOs will be just as useful for small businesses and home offices.

Mobile computing has taken a big chunk of the PC market, but the new generation of desktops by HP and even Microsoft are changing the trend. The two Pavilion AiOs are part of this group, integrating the touchscreen features of mobile devices with the power and size of desktops.

Hp Pavilion 24 and 27 All in One PC Features

The computers come in either a 23.8-inch or 27-inch edge-to-edge version with optional IPS touch features, full HD resolution and a wide-angle view of 178 degrees. These features are packed onto a display a mere 8.5 mm thick with tilt from -5 to +35 degrees. This makes the screen almost 40 percent thinner than the previous generation, and the slimmest Pavilion AiO to date.

The display also houses a camera that pops up only when you are using it. The camera and microphone are automatically disabled when hidden. The security feature carries over from a previous model, so the camera and microphone can’t be accessed remotely.

The front of the AiOs also houses two HP front-firing speakers custom-tuned by B&O Play with a fabric overlay.

Both units come with the latest 7th generation Intel Core processor, up to 16 GB of RAM, optional AMD Radeon 530 graphics, and dual optional storage (traditional hard drive or SSD) with up to 2 TB.

The selection of ports will ensure you can add virtually any peripheral in the market place. It includes a 3-in-1 media card slot, one USB-C, two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, HDMI-in, and HDMI-out connections.

Small Business Use

Whether running office apps, doing photo or video editing or conferencing with clients or colleagues, either computer can be deployed for small business use. With the right graphics, storage and memory configurations, either should be able to suit the vast majority of your business needs.

The HP Pavilion AiOs start at $750, and they will be available soon.