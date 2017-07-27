Small Business Trends
July 27, 2017

10 Ice Cream Franchises to Beat Baskin-Robbins

by In Franchise 0
0
Shares
|
61
20
Print This Article
8
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
61
20
8
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Ice Cream Franchise List

Ice cream shops tend to be especially popular in the summer months. And there are so many different ice cream business concepts out there, ranging from classic shops to trendy ones that serve things like charcoal ice cream.

Ice Cream Franchise List

One of the easiest ways to break into the ice cream business is to open up a franchise. An industry leader like Baskin-Robbins might seem like the obvious choice, but here are 10 alternative ice cream franchises you might consider, too.

Dairy Queen

Ice Cream Franchise List - Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is one of the most recognizable ice cream shop brands in the country. And the company offers a few different franchising concepts, including the classic Dairy Queen, DQ Orange Julius and DQ Grill & Chill. Prices vary based on location and type of franchise.

Cold Stone Creamery

Ice Cream Franchise List - Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery offers a unique ice cream franchising concept that features a variety of flavors and toppings in a quick serve setting, as well as ice cream cakes and other desserts. There’s a $27,000 franchise fee to get started, among other costs. And the company is currently open to both single and multi-unit deals in the U.S.

Ben & Jerry’s

Ice Cream Franchise List - Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops feature iconic Ben & Jerry’s flavors in a classic ice cream shop setting. The company offers different opportunities ranging from full shops to kiosks. And the franchise fee ranges from $16,000 to $37,000.

Dippin’ Dots

Ice Cream Franchise List - Dippin’ Dots

Dippin’ Dots is famous for its “beaded” ice cream concept. And the company offers franchising opportunities for those interested in owning stores, kiosks or mobile concession businesses. The initial franchise fee is $15,000. And other costs vary based on business type and location.

Yogurtland

Ice Cream Franchise List - Yogurtland

Yogurtland, a franchise business focusing on frozen yogurt, currently has more than 325 locations around the country. The company provides training and support for marketing, real estate selection and more.

Rita’s Italian Ice

Ice Cream Franchise List - Rita’s Italian Ice

Rita’s Italian Ice is a franchise business that focuses on flavored ice rather than dairy based ice cream, offering a differentiated product from most of the other businesses in this list. The initial franchise fee is $30,000, among other upfront and ongoing costs.

Haagen-Dazs

Ice Cream Franchise List - Haagen-Dazs

Haagen-Dazs offers its own chain of ice cream shoppes in addition to selling its ice cream in stores. The initial franchise fee is $30,000. And the company requires franchisees to have at least $200,000 in total net worth in order to get started.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Ice Cream Franchise List - Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream has been in business for 25 years and focuses on quality ice cream and sustainable growth for its franchisees. The franchise fee is $30,000. And the company requires $100,000 in liquid assets for its franchisees.

Marble Slab Creamery

Ice Cream Franchise List - Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery is an ice cream franchise that offers more than 75 flavor varieties and various mix ins. Franchisees should have a net worth of at least $250,000 with $100,000 in liquid assets.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Ice Cream Franchise List - Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s is a franchise business that specializes in frozen custard. The brand has been around for more than 30 years and has both franchise and corporate owned stores in operation. The initial franchise fee ranges from $28,000 to $32,000.

Ice Cream Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!