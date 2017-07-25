Small Business Trends
July 25, 2017

42 Percent of Internet Users in the US Are Regular Fast Food Eaters

Internet Fast Food Market Opportunities

Almost half of U.S. internet users patronize fast food restaurants regularly, according to a recent study.

The study is part of an infographic from GlobalWebIndex. The infographic states that 42 percent of internet users in the U.S. are regular eaters of fast food, making it one of the biggest markets for fast food restaurants in the world.

In addition, the infographic states that fast food consumers are 44 percent more likely than others to have interacted with a brand on a mobile app in the past month. They are also 24 percent more likely to follow brands they are thinking of buying something from on social media, and 28 percent more likely to opt in for personalized loyalty rewards from brands.

So what does this mean for small businesses? Well, if your business is a fast food franchise or independent quick service restaurant, the link is clear. Using methods like mobile apps, social media and personalized loyalty programs can be a great way to appeal to returning customers.

But it’s not just fast food restaurants that are seeing results from these methods. New media and marketing methods like mobile apps and social media have proven to be a great way for all types of brands to reach their ideal customers. But it can be especially relevant to the brands that have some overlap with those regular fast food consumers. For example, if your brand is known for convenience features like fast shipping or delivery, your business could very well appeal to a lot of those same people who appreciate the convenience of fast food restaurants.

Overall, it’s a good idea to do some research on your target audience and learn which methods and channels are most likely to appeal to them. For fast food and quick service restaurants, that seems to include things like mobile apps and personalized loyalty programs. And your business could potentially benefit from using some of those same methods as well.

Fast Food Photo via Shutterstock

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

