U.S. Census Bureau Updates its Business Builder Tool, Here’s What’s Inside

The U.S. Census Bureau has updated its Census Business Builder (CBB) tool, allowing users to upload their own data.

July 2017 Census Business Builder Update

Business owners can now use the Small Business Edition and Regional Analyst Edition of the Census Business Builder Version 2.2 to access and use key demographic and economic data for their research.

The Small Business Edition is aimed at small business owners who require data for their business plan or to understand a potential market.

Census Business Builder Version 2.2 – What’s in It For You?

The July 2017 Census Business Builder update also provides other data and resources potentially useful for your business. For example, you will find:

Agriculture data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service;

Trade data on total imports and exports broken out by mode of transportation (Air and Vessel), selected three- and four-digit agriculture, mining and manufacturing North American Industry Classification System codes at the national and state level;

Expanded and updated consumer spending from Esri, a GIS mapping software, spatial data analytics and location platform;

A reference layers tool that allows users to view a map reference layer by either selecting it from a gallery or by uploading their own ShapeFile or map service;

Customizable dashboards and reports users may choose to view and download;

Deep links into the American FactFinder tool for additional data not shown in Census Business Builder.

Why You Might Want to Consider Using the Census Business Builder Tool

The CBB tool is a suite of services that provide selected demographic and economic data from the Census Bureau. The data is tailored to your needs in an easy-to-access and use format.

Some of the key features of the tool include interactive maps. And you can browse and download data about the selected area and type of business, interactive and downloadable reports and more.