July 7, 2017

The Latest Edition of Small Business Trends Magazine is Here – Download a FREE Copy Today

The latest edition of Small Business Trends magazine is now available for download. Get your copy right now by clicking here.

This month, we’re tackling the cloud.

Sounds like an impossible task — tackling a cloud, that is. For a lot of small businesses, it sounds like a lot more difficult than it actually is.

In fact, many small businesses are already using some form of cloud service. Whether it’s storage or accounting, there is some task that has gone beyond the proverbial legacy system.

But there’s so much more and in our cover story this month, we’re demystifying the idea of the cloud for small businesses. Namely, we’re talking about moving your business to the cloud.

So, what tasks can small businesses handle in the cloud? Dozens, really. This edition of the magazine will outline 25 of the best business tasks your company can handle in the cloud right now.

And in the article, “5 Ways to Keep the Cloud from Becoming Too Expensive” we look at one of the biggest concerns small businesses have about moving their company away from the way things used to get done.

This edition isn’t just packed with advice for small businesses moving to the cloud, either. We’re talking to IT and cloud services providers, too.

If you’re providing cloud services to businesses, you’ll want to download a copy of the Cloud edition of Small Business Trends magazine too!

We’ve got advice on simplifying cloud licensing and quite frankly, tips on making money as a cloud services provider.

You’ll find all this and more in the latest issue.

Remember, it’s FREE to download. And by signing up, you’ll get access to future editions of Small Business Trends magazine when it publishes.

Click here to download your copy today.

