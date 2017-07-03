Looking to jumpstart your business? Maybe you could use a good dose of inspiration.

Inspiration is important for business owners in any niche or industry. You always need to be able to think differently and get a little creative in solving problems or trying new things. But that inspiration isn’t always easy to come by.

Sometimes, it can actually help to turn to other entrepreneurs for a good dose of inspiration. Networking and sharing ideas can be a great way to get those creative ideas flowing.

And that’s exactly what some business owners and entrepreneurs did recently as part of a Microsoft-sponsored Twitter chat, “Get Inspired in Your Business.”

Microsoft Inspire Event Discussed

Chat participants also discussed the upcoming Microsoft Inspire event, another great opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking extra inspiration. It takes place July 9-13 in Washington D.C.

Small Business Trends CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) and Microsoft partner Gene Marks (@genemarks) led the conversation around getting inspired in your business on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry if you missed out on the chat. Some highlights are included below.

First, chat participants discussed what types of things get them inspired in their businesses.

Q1: How do you get #inspired in your business? Share your story. #MSBizTips — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) June 28, 2017

A1. I get inspired by startup founder stories #MSBizTips — Thomas Oppong (@Alltopstartups) June 28, 2017

a1 I also get inspired by going to conferences because I learn SO much #MSBizTips — Rieva Lesonsky (@Rieva) June 28, 2017

A1: We help entrepreneurs start their businesses and fulfill their dreams every single day. Our customers inspire us! #MSBizTips — MyCorporation (@MyCorporation) June 28, 2017

They also discussed the Microsoft partner network and what exactly Microsoft partners can do to help small businesses grow.

Q2: This question may sound crazy, but what does a Microsoft Partner do? #MSBizTips — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) June 28, 2017

A2.a Microsoft partners are experts with Microsoft products. Our job is to help our clients get the most out of Microsoft tech. #msbiztips — Gene Marks (@genemarks) June 28, 2017

Being an #MSPartner is about being connected and having the resources you need to grow your business. #MSBizTips — Microsoft Partner (@msPartner) June 28, 2017

A2a: Partners help customers understand the basics of choosing hardware & selecting solutions for their business. #MSBizTips — Cindy Bates (@Cindy_Bates) June 28, 2017

They also discussed what types of businesses can most benefit from the help of Microsoft Partners.

Q4: What kind of businesses use Microsoft partners? #MSBizTips — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) June 28, 2017

A4: Every business should be using a partner! All businesses should take advantage of a partner in the biz environment. #MSBizTips — Marcel Narish (@mnarish) June 28, 2017

I recently used a Microsoft partner for a data migration. Literally could not have done it w/out them! #msbiztips — Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss) June 28, 2017

From there, chat participants started discussing the Microsoft Inspire event.

Want to catch up with the best of tech and biz? Attend #MSInspire #MSBizTips — Ramon Ray (@ramonray) June 28, 2017

#MSInspire provides the perfect opportunities to network! Looking for tips check out this #blog: https://t.co/tBx2ttT #MSBizTips — Microsoft Partner (@msPartner) June 28, 2017

And just in case… entrepreneurs discussed what they might say to Microsoft’s CEO if they met in an elevator.

Q10: If you were alone with Satya Nadella (@Microsoft CEO) in an elevator, what would you say? #MSBizTips — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) June 28, 2017

A10. Make the @Surface phone and complete the product portfolio #MSBizTips — Think_Lyndon (@THINK_Lyndon) June 28, 2017

A10.b: Seriously, I would ask Satya what the best opps are for MS Partners over the next 10 yrs. Then I would do what he says! #msbiztips — Gene Marks (@genemarks) June 28, 2017

You can find the entire discussion by following the #MSBizTips hashtag on Twitter.