Can needls Platform Automate Small Business Ads on Facebook and Instagram?

A new platform aims to make small business advertising on Facebook and Instagram even easier.

Digital has surpassed TV ad spend, and the gap is growing at robust pace. According to eMarketer, the almost $1B lead digital had at the end of 2016 will increase to more than $25B by 2020. For small businesses, if they want to succeed it means making their presence felt on digital channels. needls has created a RoboAgency platform to make this possible, by simplifying social media advertising while making it affordable.

The CEO and Co-Founder of needls, Justin Hartzman, says only around four million of the more than 65 million businesses on Facebook are leveraging the Facebook ads platform. He also goes on to ask, “Why?”

The Answer

Simply put, for small businesses it comes down to the lack of technical know-how, and not having the budget to hire a digital agency. Even though there are DIY solutions, they can be complicated if the business owner doesn’t have online advertising experience. And when it comes to digital ad agencies, the cost for small businesses, in most cases, is prohibitive.

But as digital continues to grow as the preferred medium for consumers, it has opened affordable advertising opportunities. And this is where needls has established its presence, with two of the largest social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

The needls RoboAgency

But needls claims it has the Internet’s first RoboAgency. This makes it available 24/7 to start new campaigns any time and provide real-time automated optimization.

The needls platform creates hundreds of ads, and it then monitors social media sites to continuously optimize the ads and target new business. The company uses data science and programmatic buying techniques to make the ads effective by monitoring social media conversations. This technology allows it to determine the perfect target audience for these ads in real-time.

The company says, “needls is the only platform where people receive ads for what they need, when they need it.”

How the needls Social Media Advertising RoboAgency Works

Here are two examples of how it works.

When a User Posts:

The Process

The first thing needls has going for it is simplicity. If you want to create a campaign, all you have to do is answer some questions about your business, and it will create the ads. According to the company, it is as easy as that. It then proceeds to target and optimize the ads.

Pricing

The second thing is the price. Compared to a DIY solution, advertising platforms, and traditional agencies, needls comes in at just $100 per month. For this, price your small business will get the ad creation, targeting, and monitoring features along with advanced analytics, custom reporting, and live chat and customer care.

If you are an ad agency, the Agency platform provides all of the above features with a multi-user dashboard to manage your clients, download reports, direct customer billing, and more. The price for this tier is $200 per month for the first 5 clients and $35 per additional client.

Conclusion

Social media advertising is now just as important, or more so depending on the industry you happen to be in, as other platforms. Until now the complexity of the technology, lack of understanding in digital advertising, and the cost has kept small businesses away. With needls, you don’t have to be an expert, and with an entry price point of only $100 virtually any business can have a go at it.