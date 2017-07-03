Google Adds New Test My Site Features

If more than half of the visitors to your mobile site abandon it for any reason, you would want to know. Speed is the reason, and the new features added to Test My Site from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will give you valuable information on your site’s performance.

New Test My Site Features

The new Test My Site features will allow you to:

See how long it takes your mobile site or that of your competitors to load

The percent of visitor loss

How your competition is fairing

How to make your site faster

After the test, you will get a detailed report in about one hour via email. The report will have recommendations on how you can improve the performance of your mobile site. This will include suggested places to go for help at no charge.

Google’s Test My Site was launched in 2016, not only to test mobile site performance, but also desktops. And when it is done testing your site, it gives you recommendations with a specific list of fixes.

Speed is more important on mobile sites because of the way visitors access them. In many cases, smartphone and tablet users are on the move, so they don’t want to wait. An estimated 53 percent abandon these sites if they don’t load enough, according to a 2016 survey conducted by DoubleClick. The survey also pointed out sites that load in 5 seconds instead of 19 experienced:

25 percent higher ad viewability

70 percent longer average sessions

35 percent lower bounce rates

Simply put, faster mobile sites get more customers and industries across all segment are increasing their mobile spend. Advertising will see the biggest shift, with Marketing Land reporting mobile advertising will represent 72 percent of all US digital ad spending by 2019.

Trend Toward Mobile Continues

In October of 2016, Statcounter reported 51.3 percent of pages were loaded on mobile devices. This was the first time they surpassed desktop and laptop computers, and the trend is only increasing.

Mobile is the future and if you don’t optimize your site, your customers will go elsewhere.

Go to Test My Site and see how fast your site is.