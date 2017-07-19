These days, having an online presence for your business seems almost mandatory. But that doesn’t mean that every business needs to completely focus on the internet. In fact, there are still plenty of offline business opportunities for entrepreneurs who aren’t super tech savvy to consider. Here are 50 offline business ideas.

Offline Business Ideas

Cleaning Service

You can start a house or office cleaning service where you travel to your clients and use local advertising or word of mouth to build your business.

Child Care

Child care is another popular in-home business idea. You can run the business out of your own home or go to your clients’ homes.

In-home Elderly Care

There’s also a big demand for in-home elderly care. You can provide services to clients in your area daily or on a semi-regular basis.

Coffee Cart

With a coffee cart business, you can bring your cart to the areas where customers are likely to congregate, meaning you don’t even necessarily need a website or other online presence.

Food Truck

Though it may be beneficial to market food trucks on social media platforms, you can set up this type of business completely offline and use local events to attract customers.

Gift Shop

It’s also possible to set up a local gift shop without any kind of ecommerce store, as long as you’re in a great location that customers are likely to visit.

Caterer

For those interested in food businesses, you can start a catering company to provide services for events, individuals and businesses.

Baker

You can also start your own business as a baker, either with your own bakery storefront or by providing baked goods to other businesses and bakeries in your area.

Gardener

If you’re looking for an outdoor business idea, you can set up your own gardening business and provide services to customers in your community.

Landscaping Service

Likewise, you can offer lawn mowing or other landscaping services without a website or extensive online presence.

Pet Cleanup Service

There’s also a market of pet owners looking for businesses to help them clean up their yards .

Home Staging

For design oriented entrepreneurs, you can start a home staging business where you help local homeowners set up their homes to appeal to potential buyers.

Home Painting

You can also focus on home painting, either interior or exterior or both.

Handyman

If you’re good at fixing things around the house, you can also start your own business where you provide general handyman services to homeowners.

Print Shop

Print shops help customers print anything from signs to t-shirts. And you can even provide a place where customers can complete their own printing and copying jobs, all from an offline location.

Direct Mail Marketing

If you want to help businesses with offline marketing, you can start a direct mail business that focuses on printed materials sent the old fashioned way.

Party Entertainer

For those who are musically inclined or have other skills like juggling or balloon sculpting, you can offer your services to local customers looking for party entertainment.

Bed and Breakfast

If you have a large enough space, you could set up your own bed and breakfast where you welcome visitors.

Personal Shopper

You could also start your own personal shopping business where you go with clients to stores and help them pick out the best items.

Event Planner

Or you could focus on event planning where you work with clients in person and deal with vendors mainly over the phone.

Errand Service

It’s also possible to set up a general errand running service. You can do things like pick up groceries or finishing up laundry.

Food Delivery

Or you can offer food delivery services to people in your area who want to order from restaurants that don’t offer delivery.

Florist

A flower shop is another great offline business opportunity. You can open your own location and deal with customers mainly in person.

Farmers’ Market Vendor

If you sell flowers, plants, food or similar items, you can also procure your own booth at local farmers’ markets and sell your goods that way.

Jewelry Maker

If you make jewelry or similar items, you can sell them in person at craft fairs or even wholesale to local boutiques.

Clothing Designer

For those who make clothing, you can also focus mainly on selling your items wholesale to local stores instead of setting up your own ecommerce site.

Tutor

It’s also possible to build a business as a tutor. You can focus on a specific subject and focus on in-person one-on-one sessions.

Dog Walker

If you’re interested in starting a business where you get to hang out with cute animals all day, you can offer dog walking services to people in your neighborhood.

Pet Grooming

Or you can offer pet grooming services, either in your own dedicated location or as part of a mobile business.

Mobile Retail Boutique

Another mobile business opportunity, you can set up a retail shop in a trailer or similar setup and sell goods at fairs or other events.

Car Wash

You can also start your own car washing or detailing business without having any kind of online presence.

Bicycle Repairs

For those who are skilled with bicycle repairs, you can create a business around that skill in your garage or a local storefront.

Mobile Phone Repairs

There’s also a lot of demand for mobile phone repairs. So you can set up a storefront where people can bring their devices with cracked screens or other issues.

Farming

If you have enough land and the skills to farm crops or other types of food, you can offer your food items to retailers, restaurants or other businesses.

Corn Maze

There are also other options for those with some land to work with. For instance, you can create a corn maze and some complementary attractions and welcome customers to your location.

Christmas Tree Farm

You can also grow pine trees on your land and welcome visitors to come pick out their own trees during the holiday season.

Tour Guide

If you live in an area that’s popular with tourists, you can set up a tour guide business where you show visitors around.

Security Service

You can also start your own security service, providing protection for businesses or individuals on a contract basis.

Artist

For artistic entrepreneurs, you can create your own artwork to sell at galleries or special events.

Massage Therapy

You can also work with clients in person as a masseuse or massage therapist.

Personal Trainer

Or if you’re a fitness minded entrepreneur, you can start a business as a personal trainer, working with clients at local gyms or from your home.

Antique Shop

You can also start your own antique shop where you sell items out of a storefront, antique mall or at local events.

Author

While ebooks have increased in popularity in recent years, you can still build a business by writing and publishing actual books as well.

Speech Writer

Writers can also build a business around writing speeches on a freelance basis.

Dance Classes

If you’re a skilled dancer, you can offer dance classes out of your home or a dance studio.

Music Lessons

Similarly, you can offer music lessons to people looking to learn a musical instrument or improve their vocal skills.

Career Counseling

It’s also possible to build a business where you help people find careers by working with them one-on-one.

Moving Service

If you have a truck and some moving supplies, you can offer moving services to local consumers.

Tax Preparation

You can also help people and businesses prepare their taxes by meeting with them in person.

Fundraiser

Fundraisers are also in high demand in some areas. You can help businesses and organizations raise money through events and other campaigns on a freelance basis.