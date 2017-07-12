Is PicMonkey A Good Alternative to Canva, Yes or No?

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary PicMonkey is an online tool that allows you to do basic photo editing without downloading any kind of software.

There are tons of photo editing software out there including professional options such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe InDesign. However, an everyday blogger or marketer that needs more than the basic cut and paste and doesn’t need the full editing suite will love PicMonkey as it offers just enough options to make your images look good.

Kick off with the Basics

If you have ever used Canva before then PicMonkey will feel absolutely familiar. The editor launches with the Basic tabs open so you can start with the very basic edits. The Auto adjust button should make a good starting point. Click to see what PicMonkey thinks is your photo’s best color, clarity and exposure. You also get the option to crop and resize your photo.

At the bottom of your screen you should be able to see more editing tools, and your best friend will probably be the Undo button, which is the curvy arrow icon that points to the left. Click on the icon to undo all effects that you don’t like.

Add Some Effects

If your photo includes people, you definitely need to try out the Touch Up tools that bring out the best in facial features. Touch Up is available on the far left column. The platform also offers Premium Touch Up effects like Mascara, Air Brush and Wrinkle Remover, among others that you can play around with, but you just can fully apply them on your photo.

Add a Mood to your Photo

The effects tab contains a magic wand icon that allows you to dramatically change the mood of your photo in a single click.

Have Fun with Photo Overlays

This is your chance to get graphical. The butterfly icon in the effects column opens your editing to all kinds of graphics. The graphics are grouped by type, so it shouldn’t be hard to find what you are looking for.

Wrap up your design by choosing a frame for your photo. Click the square button on the effects column to access your frames.

Save your Photo

Click the Save button on the top toolbar to save your photo. PicMonkey allows you to save photos on Dropbox, OneDrive and on your computer.

Pricing

PicMonkey has a Premium Annual and Premium Monthly Plan. The Annual plan costs $3.99 per month and is billed annually while the Monthly plan costs $7.99 per month and is billed on a monthly basis. They also have a 7-day free trial period. The only catch is that your credit card or PayPal account will be charged once the trial period lapses and you haven’t canceled the charges.

Conclusion

PicMonkey is a wonderful photo editor and almost everyone falls in love with their photo filters. Is it better than Canva? You’ll have to decide!