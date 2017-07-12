Small Business Trends
July 12, 2017

Love Your Melon Brand Shows How to Use Multiple Marketing Strategies

by In Retail Trends 0
4
Shares
|
3
Print This Article
1
1
Email this Article

4
Shares
3
1
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Love Your Melon Shows The Power of Combining One Product Marketing Strategy with Another

Love Your Melon, an apparel brand with a charitable twist, started out as a class project. But since then, it has bloomed into a multi-million dollar business by combining one product marketing strategy with another.

The business sells hats and other apparel and accessories online, allowing it to save a significant amount of money over businesses with physical retail locations. And with that savings, the company donates 50 percent of its profits to charity, including organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. It has also donated hats to children battling cancer.

In addition, the company focuses on making its products in America, aiming to provide jobs and support the domestic manufacturing community.

Happy Independence Day from The Love Your Melon Crew! #LoveYourMelon #4thofJuly

A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on

Celebrate America this week with your favorite USA-made products. #LoveYourMelon #IndependenceDay | Photo by @michelletoto

A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on

The Power of Combining One Product Marketing Strategy with Another

Largely because of those two factors, the company has been able to attract a lot of buzz and even support from celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Simpson and Dr. Oz. Love Your Melon CEO Zachary Quinn thinks that celebrities and others are drawn to the brand because of its authenticity.

For other small businesses, Love Your Melon’s success shows just how important your brand’s story can be. Of course you need to have great products or services. But your story, which can include your company’s values and any charitable initiatives, can really draw people to your brand and create buzz around those great products and services.

Image: Love Your Melon

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!