Love Your Melon Brand Shows How to Use Multiple Marketing Strategies

Love Your Melon, an apparel brand with a charitable twist, started out as a class project. But since then, it has bloomed into a multi-million dollar business by combining one product marketing strategy with another.

The business sells hats and other apparel and accessories online, allowing it to save a significant amount of money over businesses with physical retail locations. And with that savings, the company donates 50 percent of its profits to charity, including organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. It has also donated hats to children battling cancer.

Every time you shop Love Your Melon, you make a significant difference in the lives of children battling cancer. Thank you for supporting these superheroes! #LoveYourMelon A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

We had the honor of partnering with #JacobsHeart to fund Camp Heart + Hands, a weekend camp for families of children battling cancer. Throughout the weekend, families had the opportunity to get away from the day-to-day stresses of treatment and to connect with others who are experiencing the same hardship. Thank you for your support in making this partnership possible! #LoveYourMelon A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

In addition, the company focuses on making its products in America, aiming to provide jobs and support the domestic manufacturing community.

Happy Independence Day from The Love Your Melon Crew! #LoveYourMelon #4thofJuly A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Celebrate America this week with your favorite USA-made products. #LoveYourMelon #IndependenceDay | Photo by @michelletoto A post shared by Love Your Melon (@loveyourmelon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

The Power of Combining One Product Marketing Strategy with Another

Largely because of those two factors, the company has been able to attract a lot of buzz and even support from celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Simpson and Dr. Oz. Love Your Melon CEO Zachary Quinn thinks that celebrities and others are drawn to the brand because of its authenticity.

For other small businesses, Love Your Melon’s success shows just how important your brand’s story can be. Of course you need to have great products or services. But your story, which can include your company’s values and any charitable initiatives, can really draw people to your brand and create buzz around those great products and services.