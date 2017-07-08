The Best Public Market in Every State

Public markets feature shops and vendors that are almost exclusively small and independent businesses. And there are plenty of these markets scattered around the country. If you are a vendor looking for the top market in your state or region, check out the list of the best public markets from each state in the list below.

Alabama – Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market, Foley

The Coastal Alabama Farmers and Fishermens Market is a local market along the Gulf Coast of Alabama that offers fresh produce, fish and other healthy food options from a variety of local vendors.

Alaska – Anchorage Market and Festival, Anchorage

This market welcomes more than 300 vendors to Anchorage every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. Goods range from souvenirs and artisan creations to food.

Arizona – Open Air Market, Phoenix

The Open Air Market in Phoenix is a non-profit program that mainly welcomes food vendors to the downtown Phoenix area.

Arkansas – Bernice Garden Farmers’ Market, Little Rock

Located in downtown Little Rock, Bernice Garden hosts a farmers’ market every Sunday between April and November featuring fresh and organic food and other products from local vendors.

California – Oxbow Public Market, Napa

Oxbow Public Market is open seven days a week and features a variety of different food vendors and other businesses.

Colorado – Colorado Springs Public Market, Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Public Market is an open air market where food vendors and other local businesses that support sustainability, healthy living and economic vitality can sell their wares.

Connecticut – Hartford Regional Market, Hartford

A public market in Hartford, Regional Market offers a farmers’ market setting for vendors to sell items like food, flowers and plants.

Delaware – Riverfront Market, Wilmington

Located in a historic warehouse along the Christina River, Riverfront Market is open Monday through Saturday and features vendors selling everything from seafood to gourmet snacks.

Florida – East End Market, Orlando

East End Market is a cultural food hub that features products from Central Florida’s farmers and artisans. The market also features special events, classes and more.

Georgia – Pendergrass Flea Market, Pendergrass

The Pendergrass Flea Market is a regional destination for shopping, food and recreation. Local vendors sell goods and food. But there are also service providers set up to offer appointments for things like hair salons and acupuncture.

Hawaii – Aloha Stadium Swap Meet and Marketplace, Halawa

Located in Aloha Stadium, this marketplace offers hours on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays with local vendors selling and trading a variety of products.

Idaho – Capital City Public Market, Boise

Capital City Public Market is an open air public market that takes place on Saturdays in Boise from mid-May to mid-December. Vendors sell various fresh food items and artisan goods.

Illinois – Chicago French Market, Chicago

The Chicago French Market is a European style market that features artisan food vendors and more. There are also events like holiday celebrations and weekly live music to bring shoppers to the market.

Indiana – Indianapolis City Market, Indianapolis

Indianapolis City Market is located in a historic building and features food vendors, restaurants, gift shops and more.

Iowa – Iowa City Farmers’ Market, Iowa City

Taking place twice per week, the Iowa City Farmers’ Market is run by the city government and features a variety of different vendors for things like food, flowers and gifts.

Kansas – Overland Park Farmers’ Market, Overland Park

An open air market in the heart of Overland Park, this farmers’ market features vendors selling fresh produce, prepared foods, flowers and even specialty goods.

Kentucky – Lexington Farmers Market, Lexington

This farmers’ market offers different types of events for vendors and shoppers throughout the week, including farm stands, community pop-ups and weekend markets.

Louisiana – Dryades Public Market, New Orleans

This public market partners with local New Orleans vendors to create a unique food and community experience. The market offers fresh produce and other food and beverage items, as well as catering services and special events.

Maine – Public Market House, Maine

Public Market House is an old school public market located in downtown Portland. The market features various shops and food products from local Maine vendors.

Maryland – Broadway Market, Baltimore

One of several public markets in Baltimore, Broadway Market features seafood and other items from local fisherman, farmers and other food vendors.

Massachusetts – Boston Public Market, Boston

The expansive Boston Public Market features vendors selling everything from food to gift items. There are also special events throughout the year.

Michigan – Eastern Market, Detroit

One of the largest year-round markets in the United States, Eastern Market features a full district of shopping that includes fresh food vendors, handcrafted items and event antiques.

Minnesota – Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

This market features shopping, food and even bar offerings from various local vendors. There are early hours for shopping and late hours for drinks and live music.

Mississippi – Mississippi Farmers Market, Jackson

The state run farmers’ market offers a place for farmers and other fresh food vendors to bring their goods directly to consumers each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Missouri – City Market, Kansas City

A year-round farmer’s market, City Market offers vendor hours on weekends throughout the year, along with Wednesday hours during the warmer months. The 150 vendor stalls feature everything from fruit to flowers.

Montana – Missoula Farmers Market, Missoula

To cater to the large farming community in Montana, the Missoula Farmers Market offers vendor space for food vendors, flower and plant sellers and more.

Nebraska – The Railyard, Lincoln

Located on Canopy Street, a vibrant business district in Lincoln, The Railyard features a public market with local vendors along with restaurants, bars and entertainment options for visitors.

Nevada – Las Vegas Farmers Market, Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Farmers Market hosts regular market hours throughout the city in four different locations. The markets feature food vendors, artisans and other small businesses.

New Hampshire – Manchester Farmers Market, Manchester

This farmers’ market takes place every Thursday from June through October and features local food vendors and artisans in an open air setting.

New Jersey – Hunterdon Land Trust, Flemington

Hunterdon Land Trust is a non-profit organization that hosts a year-round farmers’ market featuring mainly food and flower vendors, along with special events throughout the year.

New Mexico – Santa Fe Indian Market, Santa Fe

This marketplace in Santa Fe is home to booths featuring handcrafted items and unique food and entertainment with a focus on the Native American culture in New Mexico.

New York – Chelsea Market, New York City

Located in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, this indoor market features, shops, restaurants, entertainment and vendor booths.

North Carolina – 7th Street Public Market, Charlotte

This public market in Charlotte is open seven days a week and features shops, restaurants and special events throughout the year.

North Dakota – Town Square Farmer’s Market, Grand Forks

Located in the Town Square downtown area of Grand Forks, this farmers’ market takes place throughout the summer and features food and other products from local farmers and artisans.

Ohio – West Side Market, Cleveland

Cleveland’s oldest public market is home to 100 vendors offering fresh produce, meat and seafood and even flowers throughout a historic warehouse setting.

Oklahoma – OKC Farmers Market, Oklahoma City

This historic public market is located on the site of the Delmar Gardens Amusement Park and features food vendors, antique shops, entertainment and even a venue for special events.

Oregon – Salem Public Market, Salem

The oldest farmers’ market in Oregon, Salem Public Market is an indoor market that’s open year round with vendors selling food, crafts and seasonal items.

Pennsylvania – Easton Public Market, Easton

This public market features food vendors and farm stands, along with classes and special events to bring even more visitors in.

Rhode Island – Hope Street Farmers’ Market, Providence

Hope Street Farmers’ Market takes place each Wednesday and Saturday from May to October. The market features farmers and food artisans selling various food and homegrown products.

South Carolina – Charleston City Market, Charleston

This historic market spans several city blocks and features hundreds of vendors. There are day and night hours, as well as special events throughout the year.

South Dakota – Falls Park Farmers Market, Sioux Falls

On Saturdays from May to October, the Falls Park Farmers Market includes vendors selling flowers, fresh produce, meat, baked goods and more.

Tennessee – Chattanooga Market, Chattanooga

Chattanooga Market is a producer only marketplace featuring hundreds of farmers and food artisans offering healthy food options each Sunday.

Texas – Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller, Austin

This market is open every Sunday and features food vendors, artisans and other small, local businesses selling a variety of different goods.

Utah – Urban Flea Market, Salt Lake City

This seasonal flea market features plenty of space that vendors can rent to sell antiques, used items and even handcrafted goods. The market also hosts special events and swaps.

Vermont – Burlington Farmers’ Market, Burlington

Burlington Farmers’ Market is a year-round market in the city’s historic downtown district, including an outdoor market in the summer and an indoor one in the winter.

Virginia – Lynchburg Community Market, Lynchburg

One of the nation’s oldest markets, Lynchburg Community Market offers space to vendors selling anything from fresh produce to gourmet desserts to stained glass.

Washington – Pybus Public Market, Wenatchee

Open seven days a week throughout the year, Pybus Public Market offers vendor space, live music and other entertainment, a community kitchen and more.

Washington D.C. – Union Market, Washington D.C.

This community market features food, drinks, makers and more. The market is open Tuesday through Sunday and also hosts special events at the space.

West Virginia – Capitol Market, Charleston

Capitol Market offers both indoor and outdoor vendor space with food, drinks, gifts and handcrafted items for sale.

Wisconsin – Milwaukee Public Market, Milwaukee

A historic shopping destination in Downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Market features food, entertainment, special events and more.

Wyoming – Farmers Market on the Jackson Town Square, Jackson Hole

Located in Jackson Hole’s iconic town square, this farmers’ market features locally grown food, entertainment, cooking classes, special events and more.