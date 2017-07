OK, I’m not a huge Shakespeare aficionado, but I know just enough to make fun of some of it.

Romeo and Juliet? Yep.

Yorick’s skull? Done it.

To be or not to be? Been there.

But there’s so much more there to work with.

Take this cartoon, for instance. I was pondering “Much Ado About Nothing” and, as often happens when a recognizable pair presents itself, a desk/basket idea emerges.

Is it for everyone? No. Is it great literature? Certainly not. But I think the Bard might have liked this one.