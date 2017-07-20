Analysts, Not Accountants, Are Most Sought After for Small Business Finance

In today’s small business world, the person who keeps track of the numbers may be less important than the person who can tell you what those numbers mean.

New data from the jobs site Indeed.com reveals that among the top 10 in-demand finance jobs, not a one is an accountant. The number one, most in-demand job wanted by small businesses is business analyst.

Small Business Analysts in High Demand

In fact, half of this top-10 list from Indeed is filled with analyst jobs. It shows that small businesses don’t need help counting the beans; they need help analyzing those beans to figure out how they can help the company’s future.

After Business Analyst in the top spot, the most in-demand small business job in this sector, Data Analyst comes in third. Systems Analyst, Business Systems Analyst, and Senior Business Analyst finished seventh, eight and ninth on the list from Indeed, respectively.

“It is interesting that we are seeing business analysts rise to the top of this list, as small businesses have traditionally relied on accountants in their growth phase,” said Indeed SVP of HR, Paul Wolfe. “The healthy economy brings a need for companies to know where their business is thriving financially (or not) to help make decisions for the future.”

The use of cloud services and small business automation technology has been a boon for small businesses. Tasks that typically required at least one employee — like accounting — can now be handled by an app or other online platform in most instances. But the numbers that those platforms produce still need interpretation.

Small business owners want to know what these numbers mean and how to react to them.

Even the jobs without Analyst in the title are more inclined to give a perspective on numbers.

To create the list, Indeed analyzed postings for finance job titles in the small business sector over the last year. Small businesses were defined as those with less than 200 employees in Indeed’s nalysis.