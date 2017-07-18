Customers research a business online before even setting a foot in the store. Maintaining a positive image on social media, therefore, should be on top of every brick and mortar store owner interested in boosting sales and customer loyalty.

But brick and mortar retailers often struggle to leverage social media platforms for their business.

Tips to Create a Winning Social Media Marketing Strategy

New research by retail services provider SMS Store Traffic reveals there are some important things to consider when retailers develop their social media strategy.

To begin with, retailers must understand they don’t need to be present on all social media platforms to reach their audience. They should only choose those platforms that can help them engage their customers.

It’s also important to remember that social media marketing requires time. It’s therefore a good idea to focus on one platform at a time.

Finally to make the most of social media marketing, it’s good to update all the important details about the business and share useful information.

How to Leverage the Various Social Media Platforms

The research further provides an in-depth analysis of the popular social media channels and their relevance for brick and mortar businesses.

Facebook, for instance, has many excellent advertising opportunities for brick and mortar retailers. Businesses may encourage customers to leave reviews on their page to increase visibility. They may also use the “Live” feature to showcase the new arrivals, for instance.

Unlike Facebook, Instagram works for retailers who have products of visual appeal. Such businesses may give someone in-store the responsibility of creating content.

Twitter, on the other hand, works only for the large retailers that receive many queries from their customers. It also provides some good advertising opportunities.

As for Pinterest, the platform works for larger retailers with products of visual appeal. It’s significant to note that Pinterest takes work to upload images, tag them correctly and so on.

To know more, check out the infographic below: