Trend: How Your Business Can Profit from Sparkling Water

This summer, the cold beverage of choice may not be soda or iced tea like it has been in the past. Instead, more and more consumers are reaching for sparkling water.

In fact, the Beverage Marketing Corporation has projected sparkling water sales to increase by more than 20 percent in 2017, according to a report from Yahoo Finance.

Led by popular brands like LaCroix, sparkling water has even become somewhat of a trendy accessories, showing up in Instagrams and other social media posts, thus fueling the popularity of these beverages even more.

#lacroixsoverboys but i wish this was a photo of the tangerine flavor because it is ? A post shared by e l y s e (@elyseboland) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

Dear @lacroixwater thank you for existing. Love, a La Croix addict ? // shop this thanks card at primpprints.com #mondaymorning #lacroix A post shared by PrimpPrints Paper Co (@primpprints) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

more la croix please ??? A post shared by la croix (@joyfrom_lacroix) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

If you run a restaurant, convenience store or other small beverage distributor, this trend is something you should definitely monitor. Sparkling water has already become a popular choice. And it doesn’t seem likely to slow down anytime soon. So if you don’t already, it could be time to look into stocking these sparkling water brands.

Sparkling Water Market Demonstrates the Importance of Trend Watching

And no matter what type of business you run, it’s important to pay attention to trends like this one. You need to know the products and brands that are trending upward with your customers, and stock your shelves or fill your menu accordingly.