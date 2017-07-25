Small Business Trends
July 25, 2017

Trend: How Your Business Can Profit from Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water Market Demonstrates the Importance of Trend Watching

This summer, the cold beverage of choice may not be soda or iced tea like it has been in the past. Instead, more and more consumers are reaching for sparkling water.

In fact, the Beverage Marketing Corporation has projected sparkling water sales to increase by more than 20 percent in 2017, according to a report from Yahoo Finance.

Led by popular brands like LaCroix, sparkling water has even become somewhat of a trendy accessories, showing up in Instagrams and other social media posts, thus fueling the popularity of these beverages even more.

#lacroixsoverboys but i wish this was a photo of the tangerine flavor because it is ?

A post shared by e l y s e (@elyseboland) on

more la croix please ???

A post shared by la croix (@joyfrom_lacroix) on

If you run a restaurant, convenience store or other small beverage distributor, this trend is something you should definitely monitor. Sparkling water has already become a popular choice. And it doesn’t seem likely to slow down anytime soon. So if you don’t already, it could be time to look into stocking these sparkling water brands.

And no matter what type of business you run, it’s important to pay attention to trends like this one. You need to know the products and brands that are trending upward with your customers, and stock your shelves or fill your menu accordingly.

Sparkling Water Photo via Shutterstock

