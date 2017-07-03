Small Business Trends
July 3, 2017

Trump Sugar Deal with Mexico Could Drive Up Costs for U.S. Food Companies, Restaurants

by In Retail Trends 0
133
Shares
|
107
21
2
Print This Article
5
1
Email this Article

133
Shares
107
21
2
5
1
Email this Article Print This Article
The Daily Caller Publisher Channel Content by
The Daily Caller
Trump Sugar Deal with Mexico Could Drive Up Costs for Food Companies, Restaurants

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey disagreed Thursday with President Donald Trump over a sugar deal with Mexico, arguing that it would only favor a handful of U.S. sugar producers and refiners.

Inside the Sugar Deal with Mexico

The deal, announced in early June, is in response to complaints from U.S. sugar producers and refiners that Mexico was exporting subsidized refined sugar to the United States while limiting the export of raw sugar that could be refined in the U.S. by American sugar refiners.

The new agreement increases the price at which sugar, both raw and refined, is sold to Mexico, according to the Washington Post. The agreement also reduces the amount of refined sugar that is exported to the U.S. from Mexico. The U.S. will suspend duties on Mexican sugar imports.

Toomey asserted that the new deal hikes prices for consumers by pushing sugar prices even higher. He also said that the deal threatens well-paying jobs in food processing industries across the nation.

Trump touted the new deal as, “a very good one for both Mexico and the U.S.” The agreement is also supported by the American Sugar Alliance, which represents sugar farmers and producers, according to The Hill.

Toomey responded to the president’s tweet.

U.S. sugar producers estimated that they have lost more than $4 billion because Mexico floods the market with government-subsidized sugar, according to The Hill.

Toomey, who won re-election to his second term in November, has reason to attack the president’s sugar deal. Pennsylvania is home to a robust sugar production industry, employing more than 40,000 people in the Keystone state. The state also dominates the candy industry.

Toomey said that the deal favors a few big sugar producers and refiners at the expense of the consumer. He characterized the deal as the ugliest form of protectionism.

“Unfortunately, these large agribusinesses are already subsidized by domestic agricultural policies, which force American consumers to pay artificially high prices for their products,” Toomey argued. “The fact is that the new agreement should be doing just the opposite, lowering costs for American families at the checkout line.”

Republished by permission. Original here.

Sugar oen Dessert Photo via Shutterstock

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller is a 24-hour news publication providing its audience with original reporting, in-depth investigations, thought-provoking commentary and breaking news. In six years, The Daily Caller readership has grown to more than 16.5 million unique visitors per month and draws more than 59 million monthly pageviews.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!