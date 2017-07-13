Alibaba Launches Network to Match U.S. Businesses with Chinese Consumers

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) recently announced the launch of the Taobao Global US Merchants Network to serve American small and medium-sized businesses. The network will help U.S. small businesses easily connect with merchants operating within Alibaba’s ecosystem, meaning small businesses can now reach the more than half a billion consumers on Alibaba’s platforms.

Taobao Global US Merchants Network

According to a media alert on Alibaba’s corporate news site Alizila, Taobao Global U.S. Merchants Network will provide a centralized matchmaking platform for U.S. small businesses to connect with U.S.-based merchants on Taobao Global. Taobao Global is a dedicated cross-border e-commerce channel within the larger Taobao Marketplace, China’s large mobile-commerce destination. It facilitates American small businesses reach the millions of consumers on the Taobao marketplace.

“Alibaba created the Taobao Global U.S. Merchants Network to strengthen the connections between U.S. small businesses and Chinese consumers,” said Alibaba President Michael Evans in a statement. “The merchants who join this network are experts on Chinese consumers and are continually seeking new, unique American products for the millions of Chinese consumers they reach on Taobao.”

News of the launch of Taobao Global U.S. Merchants Network comes on the heels of this year’s Gateway ’17, an inaugural U.S small business event attended by Alibaba Group Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma. The sold-out event, which Small Business Trends covered on-the-scene in Detroit, aimed at businesses interested in exporting goods or otherwise expanding their customer base in China.

Network Strengthens Connection between U.S. Small Businesses and Chinese Consumers

Small businesses interested in exporting or expanding their market in China may want to check this network out and tap into the huge customer base there. Taobao is known for its social and community-driven commerce where consumers not only shop, but also consume content and engage with each other, brands and retailers via messaging, live-streaming and interactive media.

“Chinese consumers are very eager to try on new products with high quality, new ideas, new concepts, new technology,” Maggie Wang, CEO of Shanghai Amphora Star International Trade, who is an experienced hand at introducing U.S. beauty and cosmetic brands to Chinese consumers through Alibaba platforms, said.

The network launched with over 300 US-based Taobao Global merchant members for U.S. SMEs to work with.