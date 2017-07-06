30 Top Affiliate Programs for Monetizing Your Blog or Website

Affiliate marketing is a simple way for bloggers and website owners to make money out of their blog. Rather than having to develop their own products, affiliates only have to place promotions on their blogs for the products of other merchants. The great news is that even the owners of small blogs can make money from their content writing efforts.

30 Top Affiliate Programs to Consider

If you own a blog or website and are looking for way to make money from it, take a look at the following 30 top affiliate programs you can join to monetize your content.

Commission Junction

Commission Junction allows affiliates to earn commissions by driving traffic and conversions to advertisers via their website or blog. The program offers a pay Per Call solution, which enables affiliates to promote an advertiser’s products or services through a wide variety of distribution channels via trackable, toll-free numbers.

Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

If you own a travel blog, why not attempt to make some money out of your love for travel writing by joining the Booking.com Affiliate Marketing Program? After signing up to the affiliate network you’ll have the choice of placing a search box, link or banner onto your website. Commission is tiered, ranging from 25% for 0 – 50 stayed bookings per month, to 40% commission for 501 or more stayed bookings per month.

Covert Kit

Convert Kit provides an excellent resource to earn commissions through blog advertising. Bloggers can earn a generous 30% commission for anybody they refer to the site.

VigLink

VigLink asserts it can transform your content into a thriving ecommerce business. This affiliate network will identify any commercial products mentioned on your website and automatically transforms the content into revenue generating links. Whenever anyone makes a purchase through that link on your website, you will earn a commission.

Escalate Media

Do you own a blog related to women’s issues and lifestyle? If so, you could be earning money from Escalate Media. Affiliates can sign up to the network, which offers primarily family-friendly items, such as coupon prints and surveys. All income earned from the program is paid monthly by PayPal.

Swoop

Swoop’s designed specifically for food bloggers. Simply place a code in the header of your food blog and Swoop will embed an ad within the content of your blog, where it finds the best contextual match. Revenue is generated by clicks on the Swoop’s link from your site.

ClickBank

ClickBank is a well-established affiliate network program, which feature digital products such as software, e-books and membership sites. The program has tens of thousands of products available for bloggers to advertise on their site, which reportedly offers up to 75% In commission.

AdSense Network

The AdSense Network provides an easy and flexible way for affiliate advertisers to make automated revenue with minimal manual maintenance. Bloggers can easily turn their passion for writing into profit by AdSense. Bloggers simply select an advert to go on their site that’s right for their audience and choose where they want the ad to be placed. When the ads are seen or clicked on, blog owners will automatically earn money.

Gourmet Ads

Make money out of your passion for writing food-related content through Gourmet Ads. The site only displays cooking and food orientated ads, and aims to make bloggers the most money possible from every pageview on your site.

PeerFly.com

PeerFly.com is hailed as being the fastest-growing affiliate network program in the world. The program is a cost-per-action based affiliate ad network, which has over 2,000 live offers and guarantees top pay-outs.

Agoda

Another affiliate program for travel bloggers is Agoda, which allows you to earn up to 60% commission on bookings made from your blog. Members can also use hotel power ads to increase their revenue by three times.

MaxBounty

MaxBounty is a performance marketing network which connects trusted affiliate marketers with high paying advertisers. For adverts placed on your site, this affiliate marketing program offers monetized rewards on a cost-per-action basis.

Jane

Jane provides opportunities for bloggers involved in baby products, home goods, clothing and other miscellaneous products. Available through the ShareSale affiliate network, with Jane you can earn 10% in commissions.

ShopHer

Another affiliate program for women bloggers, ShopHer enables female bloggers to earn a revenue by any business generated from their site. Payments are only paid out when a minimum of $50 is reached. Payments are made by PayPal or by check.

Flipper

Flipper is hailed as being ‘the entrepreneur’s marketplace’ for buying and selling websites. This affiliate program boasts a user-friendly dashboard, has a fast approval process and offers a generous 30% in commissions.

Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing allows bloggers to partner with recognized brands and earn commissions directly from placing links on their site. Formerly known as LinkShare, this affiliate program is designed to connect advertisers with bloggers to reach new audiences, promote sales and provide earnings to publishers.

Chitika

Chitika enables anyone that generates traffic to their site to make money. You can embed Chitika ads seamlessly into your content and earn a money monthly from anyone clicking on the links embedded into your site.

BeautifulDawn

BeautifulDawn enables bloggers to earn a 30% commission for every customer you refer to its shop. Simply place an affiliate banner to BeautifulDawn on your site and if someone makes a purchase through clicking on your banner, you’ll earn 30% in commission from the sale.

Creative Market

The Creative Market program allows you to buy digital design products, such as fonts, WordPress themes and vector graphics. You can earn money through this program by receiving a 10% referral commission for each new customer you bring to the site.

ClixGalore

ClixGalore is a pay-per-action affiliate network that offers various types of programs, including PPL (pay-per-lead), PPC (Pay-per-click), PPM (pay-per-impression) and PPS (pay-per-sale). Several well-known brands use this affiliate program, such as Citibanks and Fox sports Shop. The program also offers a two-tier network, in which bloggers can refer other affiliates to the network and receive a portion of their earnings.

Reward Style

Calling all fashion bloggers. Reward Style is connected with a broad reach of fashion brands and retailers. The site offers an invitation-only monetization platform for top-tier digital style influencers and brands. Thousands of fashion bloggers and influencers are using Reward Style to maximise the financial success of their content, whether it’s on blogs, social media or mobile platforms.

EBates

EBates offers bloggers of a wide variety of niches to earn revenue from its affiliate network. The blogger bonus program means bloggers can earn up to 40% cash back from all purchases that come from your site. Members can also earn by referring other bloggers to EBates.

Amazon Associates

Bloggers can earn up to 10% in advertising fees with this trusted e-commerce leader’s affiliate program. Affiliates can join Amazon Associates for free and choose over a million products to advertise to the visitors of their website or blog.

FitBark

Calling all pet blog owners. FitBark’s affiliate marketing program allows owners of pet-related blogs and websites to earn a commission selling FitBark products through your website or blog. Ideal partners to FiTbark are dog walkers, pet bloggers, veterinarians, dog trainers, and more.

Liberty Classroom

Liberty Classroom is a site focused on providing courses related to history and economics. If you write a blog related to such subjects you may want to join the Liberty Classroom affiliate marketing program and earn 50% commissions by promoting the site. When someone subscribes to Liberty Classroom via the affiliate link put on your blog, and stays subscribed beyond the refund period, you will earn 50% of the subscription fee.

ShareASale

ShareASale allows affiliates to earn up to 10% commission on the products and services they promote on their blog. This affiliate program has an excellent reputation for ease of commission payments, quality customer service and high security.

Omnistar Affiliate Software

OSI Affiliate Software is a great choice for affiliates looking to earn money from their blog or website. Simply add an OSI Affiliate’s tracking code to your website and you’ll be given a unique affiliate url. Any sales acquired via your url, you will be rewarded with commission.

Shopify

On Shopify, you can earn up to $2,000 per customer and the highest commissions on referrals. Simply sign up to this affiliate program and receive a special link to share on your blog or social media posts. For every customer that signs up to Shopify through your links, you’ll earn an income. Each time you refer someone to Shopify, you can earn 200 percent of a customer’s subscription fee.

eBay Partner Network

Get paid when eBay items sell by sharing a link to your eBay finds on your blog, website or Twitter and Facebook feeds. They eBay Partner Network involves providing partners with turnkey tools designed to help members drive traffic to eBay listings from their blog. For all purchases made from your link, you’ll get paid.

Sovrn

Food bloggers can take advantage of the Sovrn affiliate program, which offers a CPM (cost-per-thousand) system that pays you for every thousand impressions an ad is viewed. Unlike many other affiliate programs, visitors don’t have to click on anything for you to make money.

Have we missed any? Please let us know if you’ve got experience successfully earning money through your blog via an affiliate marketing program.