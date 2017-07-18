Small Business Trends
July 18, 2017

Move Over Avocado Toast, This Restaurant Has Designed a Whole Menu Around This Tasty Food

by In Marketing Tips 0
4
Shares
|
3
Print This Article
1
Email this Article

4
Shares
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article
2 Benefits of Capitalizing on Trending Business Ideas

You’ve no doubt noticed the avocado toast trend that’s been sweeping the nation over the last few years. But one business has decided to take the trend to a whole new level.

Avocaderia is an avocado bar completely dedicated to avocado based foods. It includes avocado toast, but also other foods like smoothies, burgers, chocolate mousse and more.

The founders came up with the idea for the business because they were looking for a food that would help them capitalize on the healthy food trend, but also offer delicious options. What they ended up with was the first restaurant of its kind dedicated to avocados.

Basing a business entirely around a trend might not seem like the best idea — especially if it’s a brand new one that might fizzle out in just a couple of months. But avocados have always been somewhat popular — it’s just the smashed versions covering toast that have exploded on Instagram more recently.

Aesthetics ????

A post shared by TYLER AUSTIN?? (@lookattyler) on

Avo so good ?????? #avocaderia #avocados #industrycity #breakfast #thegoodkindoffat?

A post shared by Annalisa Susca (@annalisa9790) on

2 Benefits of Capitalizing on Trending Business Ideas

So this concept can teach small businesses a couple of different lessons. First, capitalizing on a recent trend while keeping in mind a longer term one (in this case healthy eating) can help you ensure that your business gets a lot of buzz but also has the potential for staying power.

Second, using a trend like this can also help you find a really specific niche to differentiate your business. In this instance, the business is based wholly around avocados instead of just being another burger bar or general health food restaurant. This can help the business stand out in customers’ minds and gain a lot of attention on social media and beyond.

Image: Avocaderia

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!