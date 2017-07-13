Oreo Becomes the Latest Brand to Follow Healthy Trend, How About Your Business?

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), the company behind Oreo and other popular snacks, sold under the Nabisco brand, is branching out into healthy food.

The company’s new brand is called Vea. Products sold under the brand include snacks like crackers and bars that include natural and healthy ingredients like quinoa and sweet potatoes. The products also include no artificial or genetically modified ingredients. And the company is mainly marketing the new line of products to millennials.

Behind the Vea Brand Launch

Irene Rosenfeld, CEO of Mondelez International explained to Business Insider that the desire for healthy food options is the single biggest trend the company is seeing in markets across the world. And though this doesn’t mean people aren’t indulging in other items like Oreos now and then, it would be a mistake for the company to ignore the trend altogether.

Small businesses, whether in the food industry or other niches, can learn something from this willingness to adapt to trends. You don’t necessarily have to jump on every new fad. But there are some major trends in certain industries that become hard to ignore, like healthy options in the food industry.

Large and small businesses ignoring these major trends can simply find themselves left behind if they refuse to adapt.For example, ecommerce businesses can easily develop an app to take advantage of the mobile trend. Or a small clothing brand can look for ways to use organic materials and move to fair trade suppliers.

Adapt by launching a new product line or modifying the materials in existing products. Or just switch up your marketing messages to better appeal to people based on their changing preferences.