7 Traits of a Killer Website Homepage You Must Copy for Your Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

The most successful websites use sans-serif, primarily Open Sans, Helvetica and Arial. They are small and have a load time of no more than 1.36 seconds. These facts are based on a recent study to try to determine what goes into online business success.

First impressions matter — a lot — especially when you’re trying to drive traffic to your website. That’s why it’s essential you create an impressive homepage for your website — because it’s the first thing prospective customers see.

But what makes a homepage great?

Creative Market Survey

To find out, design marketplace Creative Market analyzed 1000 company websites from the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies.

Here’s a look at what the research revealed.

7 Website Homepage Design Tips

Here are the tips for you to consider when you design your homepage:

According to data, 71 percent of the top 1000 fastest growing companies in America use sans-serif.

Sans-serif is also a good choice for readability on low resolution screens and modern draw makes it the most desired typeface for websites.

The top three sans-serif typefaces of all the website copy analyzed in the study are: Open Sans, Helvetica and Arial.

Because font color plays a major role in legibility, you should attempt to determine the perfect contrast. Often pure black is the most popular option, along with various shades of grey.

When choosing a font size, it’s important to consider text readability on various devices. The most common font sizes are: 14px, 16px and 13px.

Choose your messages carefully and convey them in fewer words to captivate audience attention. The average word count on most fast growing companies’ homepage is 605.

Load time determines whether visitors stay on your site or not. So create a fast site, which has a response time of 1.36 seconds.

Simpler homepages are smaller in size and load faster. So aim for a site size of 66970.928 bytes, depending on the layout and features.

For more information, check out the infographic below: