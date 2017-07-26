Wix Releases Code – A New Custom Design Feature for Web Developers

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) just released a brand new coding tool for businesses and individuals seeing to create their own custom websites and web applications.

The new feature is called Code. And with it, you can create your own custom elements to build the exact website you envision for your business.

A Look at Wix Code

Code includes several new features that give you more control over your website and web applications. One of the biggest new features is the ability to use JavaScript to input code into your website. But there’s also the Wix Code API, which lets you take control of your website’s functionality with Wix’s open API. And you also have the ability to store user data in a database and add dynamic pages and custom interactions on those pages to make your website more engaging for visitors.

Avishai Abrahami, Wix.com Co-founder and CEO said in a statement, “Wix Code works for the creation of standalone web applications as well as to further enhance existing website functionality. The features benefit users at all levels and decrease the amount of time it takes to create something amazing.”

Wix is already well known for offering a customizable website tool for business. But until this announcement, the websites were mainly those made with some pre-determined templates and drag-and-drop features. So businesses that wanted really specific features or design elements that weren’t included in those options were left wanting or forced to use other website builders.

Essentially, Wix Code just offers one more option for businesses looking to design their own websites and web applications. It gives you more control over the development and design of your website. So if you have some coding and design skills and want a turnkey way to make your ideas into reality, Wix’s new Code feature could be a great option for your business website.

Interested businesses and individuals can apply to take part in the Wix Code beta now. You’ll need to sign up for a Wix account in order to apply.