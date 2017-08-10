10 Tips for Engaging Customers Through Social Media, Online Adds and More

Thanks in part to social media, businesses have more options than ever when it comes to communicating with customers. But because of all those added opportunities, creating a communication strategy can seem a little complicated. Here are some tips for better communicating with customers from members of the online small business community.

Take Advantage of the Social Listening Tools of Tomorrow

Social media isn’t just a great way to get your message out there. It’s also a great way to listen to what your customers have to say. You can learn more about social listening and the tools of tomorrow in this NetBase post by Paige Leidig.

Learn the Right and Wrong Ways to Interact with Customers

No matter what type of business you run, you’re going to have to interact with customers in order to succeed. But there’s a right way and a wrong way to manage those customer interactions. Simon Stapleton elaborates in this post.

Implement These Local SEO Optimization Tips

If you want to interact with customers online or in person, you first need to make sure they can actually find you. And that’s where SEO comes in. This post by Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media features some tips you can use to kickstart your local SEO efforts. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Use Facebook Ads Manager to Succeed with Video

There’s a good chance your customers use Facebook. So it’s probably beneficial for your business to do some marketing and advertising on the platform. Video, specifically, can be an effective way to reach customers. Learn more about using the Facebook Ads Manager to succeed with video in this Slidely post by Roy Naar.

Set Up Facebook Messenger Ads for Your Business

Did you know in addition to advertising on Facebook, you can also advertise on Facebook Messenger? In this post on Social Media Examiner, Sally Hendrick shares a guide for setting up Facebook Messenger ads for your business.

Consider How On Hold Music Affects Customers

For businesses that communicate with customers over the phone, there’s a good chance that you’ll have to put them on hold at some point. That’s where on hold music comes in. Get more information about the effects of this sometimes overlooked factor in this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Use These Surprising Tips to Kickstart Your Twitter Marketing

If you’re not already using Twitter to reach your customers, you could be missing out. But the platform can sometimes seem confusing or overwhelming to newcomers. In this Basic Blog Tips post, Disha Dinesh lists some surprising tips that can help your Twitter marketing.

Don’t Make These Content Marketing Mistakes

Content marketing can be tricky. But if you’re willing to learn from the mistakes of others, you can potentially avoid some major mistakes like the ones included in this OptinMonster post by Sharon Hurley Hall. You can also see what BizSugar members had to say about the post here.

Measure Your Advertising Impact on Snapchat

Especially if your customer base is mainly made up of young people, it might be beneficial for your business to advertise on Snapchat. And the social app just announced new features to let businesses measure their advertising impact, as Tim Peterson reports in this Marketing Land post.

Use These Basic Ideas for Better CRM Implementation

Customer relationship management software (CRM) can be a major factor when it comes to managing your interactions with customers. But if you’re new to the world of CRM or haven’t noticed positive results from your implementation, you might be overlooking some of the basic ideas outlined in this Right Mix Marketing post by Caitlin Mason.

