10 Tips for Being Innovative in Marketing and Business

Innovative businesses find creative ways to solve problems and bring unique products and services to their customers. But there are so many different ways businesses can use innovation to differentiate themselves from the competition. Here are some thoughts from members of the online small business community about innovation and how it can benefit businesses in all different ways.

Accelerate Your Innovation Process

Innovation is an essential part of any business, whether you’re creating a new product or just finding unique ways to solve problems within your organization. In order to accelerate innovation within your business, check out the essential tips in this Technology Signals post by Paul Lewis.

Measure Your Content Marketing ROI

Content marketing is a great way to share valuable information with your audience. But it can be difficult to measure the exact value that it provides for your company’s bottom line. In this ConversionXL post, Bill Widmer examines how you can more accurately measure your content marketing ROI.

Integrate Emojis into Your Marketing Campaigns

You probably know emojis as the cute little pictures you can include in text messages and social media posts. But did you know they can also have an impact on your SEO and marketing? Ben Austin discusses the potential for emojis in this SEMrush post. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post.

Learn What Areas Really Matter for Mobile SEO

If you want to reach today’s customers, you need to be able to reach them on mobile devices. That means you have to understand the ins and outs of mobile SEO. In this Search Engine Watch post, Clark Boyd lists some of the areas that matter most when dealing with SEO for mobile devices.

Avoid These Viral Marketing Mistakes

Tons of business owners are looking for ways to get their campaigns to go viral. But there are some common mistakes that businesses make that can doom their efforts. Charles Franklin shares five of them in this post on the DIY Marketers blog.

Use These Logistics Management Processes to Perfect Your Supply Chain

Logistics is an often overlooked part of running a small business. But keeping those processes efficient can make a huge difference to the success of your business. In this Process Street post, Ben Mulholland explains eight logistics management processes that can help you perfect your supply chain.

Hire an Elite Workforce

So much of your small business’s operations depend on the quality of your workers. So if you want to build an elite business, you need an elite workforce. Pamela Swift of Getentrepreneurial.com elaborates on this concept.

Find Creative Uses for Snapchat Marketing

Snapchat has become a popular outlet for young consumers. So businesses that target those customers have had to find unique ways to market using the platform. This Inspire to Thrive post by Alok Rana includes some creative uses for Snapchat. And members of the BizSugar community commented on the post further.

Manage Your Online Leads More Effectively

Gathering leads is a great first step to improving sales for your small business. But you need to be able to manage those leads effectively if you really want to succeed. Ivan Widjaya offers some tips for doing just that in this post on the Noobpreneur blog.

Upgrade Your Email Blasts with Four Simple Tactics

If you use email marketing to grow your business, then you’re probably looking for ways to make your email blasts more appealing to potential customers. In this Marketing Land post, Scott Heimes details some simple tactics you can use to upgrade your email blasts.

