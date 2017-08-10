10 Ways to Break Your Small Business Out of a Rut

When your small business gets stuck in a rut, you need to find a quick way to snap out of it. This can mean finding a new source of inspiration, following some new trends or even kickstarting your marketing efforts. For more on breaking your small business out of a rut, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Rescue Your Small Business from the Summertime Blues

Summer can be a slow time for a lot of businesses. And it can be difficult to stay focused when you’d rather be at the beach. But there are ways you can rescue your business from the summertime blues, as Susan Solovic details in this post.

Pay Attention to These Current Website Trends

Does your website need a refresh? There are some new and interesting trends for summer 2017 that might be able to give your website a boost. Matthew Workman of Sage Marketing Group shares some of those current web design trends here.

Consider a Minimalist Logo for Your Small Biz

If you’re looking for a new logo or branding for your biz, it might be time to consider a minimalist logo. Arielle Kimbarovsky discusses in this crowdSPRING post. And BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

Outsource These Small Business Tasks

It can be tempting for small business owners to try and handle everything themselves. But that can also be draining. Instead, consider outsourcing some key tasks. Marc Prosser shares some tasks you should consider outsourcing for your small business in this post on Smallbiztechnology.com.

Learn About Writing Ad Copy from Teen Fiction

Business inspiration can come from unlikely sources. If you’re looking to write any ad copy in the coming months, you might be able to learn something from looking at teen fiction. At least that’s what Allen Finn argues in this Search Engine Land post.

Outsmart the Six Ghosts of Fear

Fear can be paralyzing for a lot of small business owners. So if you can overcome those fears, you should be in a pretty good spot to succeed. In this Prepare 1 post, Blair Evan Ball explains six common fears in business and how to overcome them.

Make More Sales with These Pricing Tweaks

Sometimes jumpstarting your sales isn’t about making huge changes. Sometimes little changes like those around pricing psychology can make a difference. Sam Hurley offers some pricing tweaks you can use to make more sales in this Post Funnel post. See commentary from the BizSugar community here.

Use These Milestones to Develop and Advance Your Content Marketing

Is your content marketing getting a bit stale? It can be easy to fall into a rut. But the milestones outlined in this Content Marketing Institute post by Heather Levy can help you keep your content marketing efforts moving in the right direction.

Grow Your Business By Working with Social Media Influencers

Building your business’s social media strategy can be a time consuming process. But you can potentially kickstart your growth by working with some social media influencers who are relevant to your audience. Ivan Widjaya elaborates in this SMB CEO post.

Set Up a Creative Facebook Cover Video

Facebook recently introduced a new feature that could help you give new life to your page. Read more about how you can set up a creative Facebook cover video for your brand page in this Social Media Explorer post by Ana Gotter.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]