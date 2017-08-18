Pinterest Pinstyle Report Gives Small Boutiques and Beauty Salons Trendy Post Ideas

If you’re in the fashion or beauty industry, you know keeping on top of trends is what keeps customers coming through the door. But knowing what’s popular at any given moment can be difficult.
That’s where the 2017 Pinstyle Report may be helpful. The report details the top searches on the site for these two specific industries.
Use Data to Reach Your Customers
Pinterest says its users are looking at the site to help build their personal style. So businesses offering products in the fashion or beauty market can use the report to figure out what most Pinterest users are looking for on the platform.
What’s more, savvy marketers can use the data to determine how best to present their products based on popular searches already going on.
For example, small businesses selling products like scarves and leggings might create posts on how to wear these products since this seems to be the context in which most Pinterest users at the moment are searching.
On the other hand, small businesses selling formal wear intended for weddings, concerts and other special events might wish to post content aimed at another set of users. These are potential customers already seeking information on what to wear to such occasions. And interest in these types of products on the platform is currently also quite high.
Finally, small business owners can simply use this information to get noticed on Pinterest. For example, you could use the information to create strong pin captions on highly popular topics to help you gain more exposure and drive sales.
Here’s a quick look at the main highlights of the study.
2017 Pinstyle Report
Top How-To Searches
In the how to wear category, top searches included:
- Leggings
- Boyfriend jeans
- Distress jeans
- Booties
- Scarves
- White
- A maxi skirt
- A bralette
- High waisted denim
- Overalls
In the what to wear category, top searches include:
- To a wedding
- To a concert
- On a plane
- To work
- To an interview
- On a date
In the how-to category, top searches were for these topics:
- Curl your hair
- Curl short hair
- Contour your face
- Style short hair
- Clean makeup brushes
- Curl hair with a flat iron
- Cut bangs
- Do eyebrows
- Apply eyeshadow
Top style searches included:
- Street
- Bohemian
- Hippie
- Classic
- Hijab
- Grunge
- French
- Preppy
- Casual
Top searches for dress outfits include:
- Maxi
- Shift
- Midi
- T-shirt
- Slip
Pinners also looked for denim outfits by cut, color and style. Searches included:
Top cuts
- Boyfriend
- High waisted
- Skinny
- Mom
- Flare
Top colors
- Black
- White
Top styles
- Ripped
- Jean jacket
- Jean on jean
- Denim dress
Top searches for outerwear include:
- Leather jacket
- Bomber jacket
- Jean jacket (including oversized, blue, white and patches)
- Green jacket
- Camo jacket
Beauty Searches include
- Short
- Pixie
- Bob
Top searches in hair colors
- Ombre
- Balayage
- Blonde
- Brown
- Red
- Black
- Purple
Top searches in hairstyles
- Braided
- Curly
Top searches in nails
- Matte
- Black
- White
- Nude
Top searches on eyes
- Smoky
- Winged eyeliner
- Eye makeup for eye color (blue, green, brown and hazel)
- Hooded eye makeup
- Gold eye makeup
- Glitter eyeshadow
Top searches on lips
- Matte
- Red
- Dark
- Black
- Brown
- Nude
- Purple
Pinterest Photo via Shutterstock