New 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Will Speed Up Your Small Business Devices

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is rolling out its 8th Gen Intel Core processors, the newest generation of computer processors. Small businesses that use notebooks, computers and mobile devices powered by Intel processors will like that the 8th Gen Intel Core processors reportedly deliver a 40 percent performance boost compared to older machines equipped with Intel processors.

8th Gen Intel Processors Deliver 40 percent Performance Boost

According to Gregory Bryant, senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, the 8th Gen Intel Core processors’ 40 percent performance leap simplifies everything you are doing on your device, while opening the door to the experiences of tomorrow. It can help small business users do more of those necessary business computing tasks — and do them better, faster and easier.

Some of the performance leaps the new 8th Gen Intel Core processors offer include:

Editing photos or creating a slideshow is up to 48 percent faster on 8 th Gen verses devices powered by the processor Intel released last year.

Gen verses devices powered by the processor Intel released last year. Editing video footage is now up to 14.7 times faster, so rendering what used to take 45 minutes on a 5-year-old PC, now takes three minutes.

It’s easier than ever to enjoy your favorite shows in 4K UHD, including new content coming from Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

New advancements like Windows Mixed Reality have been introduced and even more immersive Thunderbolt 3 external graphics (up to 4K) for enhanced gaming and VR.

“These improvements also open the door to richer, more immersive entertainment, and an experience that is optimized for simplicity,” wrote Bryant in a company release announcing the 8th Gen processors.

8th Gen Intel Core Processor-powered Devices Arrive in September

The first wave of Intel’s 8th Gen family of processors rolling out are mobile processors for thin and light laptops and 2-in-1 devices, Bryant said. The sleek, thin and light mobile devices powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors will come to market beginning in September, and continue to roll out through the coming months. Consumer desktops featuring Intel’s 8th Gen i5/i7 processors will follow later in the fall.