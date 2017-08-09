Spotlight: Tigris Events Provides Event Support, Marketing Services

Events offer so many opportunities for small businesses to connect with potential customers and promote their offerings. And that’s just one of the specialties of marketing and promotions agency Tigris Events. Read more about the company and how it differentiates itself in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Helps businesses hold marketing events.

Tigris President and CEO Serena Holmes told Small Business Trends, “Tigris is a brand experience agency specializing in personnel, promotions, marketing and events. We create, plan and staff events that build brands and businesses.”

Business Niche

Offers superior communication and professionalism.

Holmes says, “We have instilled a sense of urgency into our head office team. Client calls/emails are prioritized above all else. Even if we can’t give them what they need at that exact time, we reply to them to manage their expectations and let them know when we can get to their query. We are further known for our professionalism based on how we conduct business and the steps we follow to ensure consistently smooth executions.”

How the Business Got Started

By merging three companies into one.

Holmes explains, “We started with 3 companies – one in marketing, one in event planning and another in event staffing. Tigris took off for event staffing so as time passed, we amalgamated the 3 companies into one and changed the name to Tigris Events to be all encompassing.”

Biggest Win

Working on a series of large events.

Holmes says, “We worked with a property developer who booked a 3 days event which ended up running for 6.5 months. They found us through SEO in January 2015 and had done some other work with us which lead to the project. It ballooned from $50,000 to over $700,000. The timelines to deliver were tighter than anything we had ever worked on before but we were able to come through for them. This was a huge opportunity to grow and with the proceeds from this event, we are moving into a bigger office space and will be hiring more people internally to support our growth.”

Lesson Learned

Invest in SEO.

Holmes says, “I would have started doing SEO much sooner. It’s entirely revolutionized our business. I also could’ve afforded an office but didn’t really know how much money to operate on. At times, I had 1-2 years of operating costs in the bank and was always hesitant to take it out. Looking back, having an office could’ve accelerated some opportunities for us.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Finishing automation software.

Holmes explains, “We took out a loan to build a custom software. It’s done but still requires someadditions so I would put the funds towards that. The goal is to automate some of the things we are doing manually and make us a more scalable business.”

Favorite Team Outing

Breaking stuff.

Holmes says, “Our company head office is comprised of all women (for now!) but we had a team building event at The Rage Room. You dress up in cover alls and smash the heck out of things like dishes, glasses, electronics etc. It wasn’t an entirely feminine event but lots of fun. We had great pictures and videos from it.”

Favorite Quote

“We are a product of the choices we make, not the circumstances we face.”

-Robert Crawford

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program