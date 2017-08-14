10 Clothing Franchise Opportunities to Try on For Size

Starting a retail clothing business comes with a lot of risk and overhead. But there’s slightly less risk if you can find a good brand to franchise with. There’s a wide array of clothing franchise opportunities out there. Here are 10 options to consider.

Clothing Franchise Opportunities

Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. runs some of the most recognizable names in fashion retail, including the Gap, Old Navy, Athleta and Banana Republic. The company is expanding into select international markets through franchising, though it doesn’t offer franchise opportunities in the U.S. or other countries where it has company run stores. You also need extensive business experience to be considered.

Plato’s Closet

Plato’s Closet is a chain of clothing stores that focus on gently used clothing that is still fashionable. The initial investment is between $150,000 and $500,000. And there are also opportunities for franchisees to invest in multiple locations.

Mainstream Boutique

Mainstream Boutique is a women’s fashion brand that offers opportunities for franchisees who want to really connect with their customers and offer quality products. The initial franchise fee ranges from $18,000 to $35,000.

Once Upon a Child

Once Upon a Child is a chain of stores that sells gently used kids’ clothing, toys and other children’s items. Franchisees need a minimum of $75,000 in cash or liquid assets in order to get started.

Hometown Threads

Hometown Threads is a clothing business that lets customers order custom embroidery, monograms and other custom items. The company has a handful of franchise locations around the country and is currently accepting new franchisees.

Instant Imprints

Instant Imprints is another franchise business that offers custom apparel and similar products that can be used for promotional purposes, group outings and more. Franchisees must have at least $100,000 in liquid capital to get started.

Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique is a business that features fashion forward retail stores in shopping centers and high traffic areas. The initial franchise fee is $34,500 and it includes training, technology and a recognizable brand name.

Kid to Kid

Kid to Kid offers a resale franchise opportunity for those interested in owning a family friendly business. The company has plenty of prime territories available. And the initial investment ranges from $247,980 to $373,480.

Big Frog

Big Frog is a clothing franchise that offers custom t-shirts and more. The initial franchise fee is $39,500. And the company also requires franchisees to have about $50,000 on hand for working capital when starting out.

Pro Image Sports

Pro Image Sports is a franchise that sells officially licensed merchandise from professional sports teams, including jerseys and other apparel and accessories. The company charges $30,000 for its initial franchise fee, with a smaller fee for any additional stores.