10 Copying and Printing Franchises to Conquer FedEx Office

The printing industry is thriving. According to the Commerce Department, commercial printing shipments in August 2015 exceeded $7 billion in market value. With the sector on the rise, entrepreneurs looking for a business to invest in may want to think carefully about a printing and copying franchises.

FedEx Office Print and Ship Services Inc. — formerly Kinko’s — may be a leading global name in the printing and copying industry, but there are plenty of other options available.

Copying and Printing Franchises

Take a look at the following 10 copying and printing franchises to conquer FedEx.

Allegra Marketing Print and Mail

Allegra was founded in 1976 in Michigan and started franchising a year later.

For entrepreneurs looking for professional independence and personal balance, an Allegra franchise might be just up their street. Allegra Marketing Print and Mail is a recognized leader in business-to-business opportunities.

Through ongoing franchise support and training, Allegra franchisees can successfully provide digital and print marketing communication services.

An initial franchise fee of $25,000 to $45,000 is required to own a franchise with Allegra.

Only Proforma

Founded in 1978, Only Proforma is experienced in providing businesses of all sizes with printing and promotional services. The company has been franchising since 1985 and is a $500 million leading network of printing and promotional products distributors.

The company provides franchise owners with the education and resources required to gain customers, build sales and improve profits.

Investors are required to make an initial investment of between $5,000 and $40,000.

Better Deal Printing

Better Deal Printing was established in 2001 with the aim of providing high quality, low cost printing and graphic design services to local clients.

Better Deal Printing franchise owners can enjoy many benefits, including having their franchise listed on the company’s industry-leading website. Franchisees must invest between $5,000 and $80,000 initially with Better Deal Printing.

Sir Speedy

For decades, Sir Speedy have proudly operated on the slogan “Got a challenge, go to Sir Speedy.” Since opening in California in 1968, Sir Speedy has been providing high quality printing services. Sir Speedy franchises offer printing and marketing services, including copy and mailing.

An initial investment of $229,981 is required. Successful candidates receive 80 hours of training and additional training at regional meetings. To own a franchise with Sir Speedy, entrepreneurs need to have “unshakeable ambition, a dedicated work ethic and a deep desire to succeed.”

Minuteman Press Inc.

Minuteman Press proudly asserts to be the world’s largest and number one rated printing franchise. The company has been serving businesses for over 44 years, providing professional design, print and promotional services.

The firm opened in 1973 by a father and son team in New York. The first franchise was established two years later and today Minuteman Press has more than 950 centers throughout the world.

Franchisees must make an initial investment of $64,000 – $164,000. Three employees are required to run each franchise. Ongoing support is provided to Minuteman Press franchisees.

Goin Postal

Goin Postal operates a network of enthusiastic, proactive and positive entrepreneurs who are put on the path to making the company’s financial goals a relating. Goin Postal has been franchising since 2002 and has around 244 units in operation.

A cash investment of $20,000 is required to be the owner of a Goin Postal franchise.

AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics boasts a network of around 300 like-minded business owners. In 2016, AlphaGraphics witnessed strong growth, with median sales of over $900,000.

The company opened its first store in Arizona in 1970 and began franchising nine years later. It now operates franchises across the US and in seven different countries. AlphaGraphic centers offer printing, marketing communications and document management.

An investment of $261,000 – $394,000 is required to be a AlphaGraphics franchisee.

FastSigns

Discover a “win-win franchise opportunity” with FastSigns. The company opened its business model in 1985 and quickly developed to becoming one of the most highly trusted names in the franchise industry.

FastSigns now has more than 120 corporate employees serving in over 650 locations. A cash investment of $80,000 is required to become a FastSigns franchisee.

PIP Printing and Marketing Services

PIP Printing has been creating and supporting entrepreneurs for over 40 years. The company was established in 1965 and started franchising four years later. Today PIP has more than 1,200 printing and business services centers worldwide.

Successful candidates of PIP Printing will receive training seminars, a dedicated business management team and what it claims to be the most comprehensive marketing and sales support in the business.

A $228,000 0 $278,000 initial investment is needed to own a PIP Printing franchise.

Bizcard Xpress

Bizcard Xpress was founded in 2006 and has been franchising since 2009. Delivering customer designed and printed business cards to busy entrepreneurs in one hour or less is the cornerstone of Bizcard Xpress’s ‘One Stop Business Improvement Shop.

Entrepreneurs can join in the success of Bizcard Xpress’s superfast printing and signage services by becoming a Bizcard franchisee.

After making an initial investment of between $114,000 and $197,000. Bizcard Xpress franchise owners receive ongoing training and marketing support.