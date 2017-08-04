Small Business Trends
August 4, 2017

Irony as a Management Tool

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
10
Print This Article
3
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
10
3
1
Email this Article Print This Article

Customer Loyalty Business Cartoon

I tend to do a fair amount of business cartoons, so to stay up on trends and jargon I read a lot of business books and magazines.

Well, to be fair, I skim, but still …

Advice on creating and nurturing customer loyalty is fairly common, but I ran across something on cultivating employee loyalty one day and it piqued my interest.

I basically figured that if you were honest, fair and truthful as an employer that loyalty would just naturally follow. But this text had all sorts of strategies that on the surface seemed OK, but as I stated, should be unnecessary if you had the basics right.

Anyway, ‘cultivating employee loyalty’ was too good to resist, and my brain loyally delivered this cartoon.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!