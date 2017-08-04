Irony as a Management Tool

I tend to do a fair amount of business cartoons, so to stay up on trends and jargon I read a lot of business books and magazines.

Well, to be fair, I skim, but still …

Advice on creating and nurturing customer loyalty is fairly common, but I ran across something on cultivating employee loyalty one day and it piqued my interest.

I basically figured that if you were honest, fair and truthful as an employer that loyalty would just naturally follow. But this text had all sorts of strategies that on the surface seemed OK, but as I stated, should be unnecessary if you had the basics right.

Anyway, ‘cultivating employee loyalty’ was too good to resist, and my brain loyally delivered this cartoon.