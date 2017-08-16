New Facebook Features Let You Promote Brand Ambassador Content and Posts

Marketing your business on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just got easier.

New Facebook Branded Content Features

The social media giant has introduced some new features that will help marketers amplify brand content and control campaigns with creators.

Amplify Creator Posts

In an official post, the company announced marketers can now directly boost a creator’s post as it appears on the page.

What’s more, marketers can use Facebook targeting and custom audiences to connect with the right people. The creator just needs to give the marketer permission to boost the post when they compose their message and tag the page using the branded content tool.

The target audience will be able to see the post originated from the creator, even though it has been boosted by the marketer.

Control Branded Content Tags

Facebook is also giving marketers more control to authorize which creators can tag them in a branded content post. In addition, marketers can access key data such as reach, engagement and CPM to determine the effectiveness of posts they’re tagged in.

The company has refreshed the branded content tab in both Page Insights and Business Manager. It now includes:

Detailed tool-tips and explanations to more easily view and understand results,

Total spend from both the creator and marketer on each post,

Separate summaries of total spend and CPM — in multiple currencies, if required.

Facilitating an Easier Collaboration with Facebook Influencers

Facebook has said these new features will help marketers collaborate more effectively with influencers. But with so many influencers on Facebook, it ultimately boils down to finding the right ones for your business.

To pick the right influencers, it is important to evaluate their potential and reach. For example, what’s the demographic of their social media followers? How often do they communicate with their followers? How suitable are they to endorse your business? These are some important questions that you must ask before you choose a Facebook influencer.