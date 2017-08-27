GoDaddy TrustedSite Helps Small Businesses Build Trust Online

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) introduces a new website security certification service called TrustedSite. The certification makes it easier for small businesses without the name recognition of larger brands to establish online trust and better protect their online customers.

GoDaddy TrustedSite Offers Small Businesses Online Security

The new website security certification service from GoDaddy is integrated with McAfee SECURE. This well-known service automatically scans for malware and malicious links and certifies small business and entrepreneur sites. It then displays McAfee’s highly recognizable trustmark on the site and across multiple devices — all for free.

“With cyber security attacks happening more frequently, providing a secure website and gaining the trust of online customers is vital to the success of smaller, independent ventures,” said Kevin Doerr, Senior Vice President of Security Products at GoDaddy, in a release. “The McAfee SECURE integration gives our customers access to the vast resources of the top name in online security.”

Small, independent businesses without the technical expertise to install complex security systems should appreciate this security offering and how it can help them stand out from their competitors. They can display the highly recognized McAfee SECURE trustmark on their sites to show credibility and build trust. Often, when customers see this and other trustmarks like VeriSign they feel safe and are more likely to buy.

TrustedSite Features and Product Enhancements

Some of the listed TrustedSite features and product enhancements include:

McAfee SECURE proactively scans small business owners’ websites for malware and malicious links, providing an additional layer of online security without requiring additional technical expertise. The confidence of security across all devices: The McAfee SECURE trustmark works seamlessly on any device, from smartphone to tablet. With mobile web traffic exceeding desktop traffic, having a strategy for mobile security is important to building consumer confidence.

TrustedSite service is available in GoDaddy’s SSL dashboard to domain customers for $4.99 per domain per year.