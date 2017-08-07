Google Says New Algorithm Could Make It Easier for Others to Find Your App

By 2017 the Google Play store reached an impressive 2.7 million app publications, with more than 82 billion apps being downloaded in 2016. So how can you weed out the best applications from a staggering 2.7 million apps? Well, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is going to make it easier with a recently improved search and discovery algorithms which will highlight quality apps.

So if you are seeking an app for your small business, the change should make it easier to locate the best. And if you’re publishing an app for your business, the algorithm should make it easier to find — provide you focus on good performance.

In a post on the official Android Developer’s Blog Andrew Ahn, Product Manager for Google Play, addresses the frustration people face currently when downloading apps. According to Ahn, apps with excessive battery usage, slow render times, and crashes offer one such frustration. This was reflected in an internal analysis of app reviews on Google Play. Apps receiving 1-star reviews were often cited for instability.

Developers can use Play Console, Android Vitals, Pre-launch Report, and the Playbook app to improve the quality of their apps before publishing them. With these tools, developers can find and fix quality related problems, identify key performance issues and test alpha or beta apps on popular devices.

Google Playbook for Developers

If you’re publishing an app for your business, the Playbook App can teach you about the latest Android features, best practices and strategies for creating the best possible products. The app has valuable insights from the development to the marketing stage, so you can successfully create and monetize your product.

Real World Results

When your app is optimized to perform across all platforms, the ratings will rise. And higher ratings will attract a larger number of people looking, downloading and purchasing your app. The jump from 4.1 to 4.5 by Busuu, (a language learning app), by just focusing on app performance is an example.

For small businesses, apps are more important than ever, because they provide easy-to-access information and make your company available to a larger audience. Apps are essential to stay competitive.

Ahn said these improvement will make your app more successful on Google Play by letting you focus on quality and performance. The company in turn will make it easier for people to find and discover safe, high quality, useful and relevant apps.