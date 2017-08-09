Google Plans Snapchat Rival, How Can Your Business Benefit?

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is reportedly working on creating a Snapchat rival. And it could be something worth watching for small businesses.

The company is in talks to transform its Instant News Articles into something similar to Snapchat’s Discover feature. Basically, it would be a way for mobile consumers to quickly and easily get news and content updates from select publishers.

Google Stamp

“Stamp” is reportedly what the new technology will be called. It’s a play on the current “AMP” news stories already offered by Google. And the “St” is in reference to the story format. Stamp could debut as early as next week, featuring content from publishers like Vox Media, the Washington Post, Time and CNN.

So what does this mean for small businesses? Well, if the app becomes a popular way for mobile consumers to take in content, it could also become a great way for brands to target mobile consumers with advertisements. Google has an extremely widespread mobile reach with its Android and search platforms. So this reach along with the advertising capabilities Google already has could make it a really attractive option.

Snapchat has become a popular tool for some brands and advertisers due to its popularity particularly with young consumers. But Google has a much wider reach. So this new offering could certainly be an opportunity for small businesses looking for new advertising to consider.