For a small business owner, it’s never too early to start planning for the holiday season.

But preparing for the busiest time of the year is not easy – even if you start early.

To help small businesses make the most of the holiday season, Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends), small business branding and technology expert Ramon Ray (@ramonray) and bestselling author, small business columnist and speaker Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss) discussed Marketing Tips for the Holiday Season in a Twitter chat Tuesday, sponsored by The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore).

Marketing Tips for the Holiday Season

The discussion started with participants sharing insights on the best practices to prepare for the holiday shopping season.

Q1: What can small businesses do today to get started on preparing for the holiday shopping season? #smallbiz #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

A1 – remember RANDOM ACTS OF DELIGHT – you surprise customers – they'll surprise you with BUYING AGAIN #holidaybizprep — Ramon Ray (@ramonray) August 15, 2017

A1: And make sure you've got the inventory in stock so it arrives by the holiday. #HolidayBizPrep — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) August 15, 2017

Q2: Which marketing tools have you seen work effectively for #SMBs “to close the sale” during the holiday shopping season? #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

Next on the agenda was a discussion on the marketing tools that work effectively to close the sale.

A2: Always A/B test digital ads – Facebook, PPC, Instagram, etc. Refine so you can get the best conversion rates & CPCs. #HolidayBizPrep — Meg Hogan (@meghogan0) August 15, 2017

A2: Take your service or product that's most in demand and discount it #HolidayBizPrep — SMBChat (@SMBChat) August 15, 2017

I agree with you??! A2 – Best marketing tool is a WARM SMILE and FIRM Handshake @ramonray #holidaybizprep pic.twitter.com/HAxZG7H2s1 — Lisa Nelson (@seeincolors) August 15, 2017

Participants also shared their thoughts on their top priorities this holiday season.

Q3. RT As #smallbiz owners start their marketing budgets for the holiday season, what should be front of mind? #HolidayBizPrep — Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss) August 15, 2017

RT @ramonray

A3 – remember PROFIT (not just revenue) when thinking of BUDGETS #holidaybizprep — Small Biz Quote (@SmallBizQuote) August 15, 2017

A3: @SBAgov suggests hosting an open house, offering featured products or services, or cross-promoting with others. #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

But what must businesses really do to make the most of this holiday season?

A4 How about coordinate online activities with physical guerrilla marketing? #holidaybizprep https://t.co/qqHBAXeGrf — Martin Lindeskog (@Lyceum) August 15, 2017

A4: Offer a small freebie from a local artist when a service or product is purchased #HolidayBizPrep — Jess Thomas (@jesslovesflower) August 15, 2017

A4: People want to support smalll, local businesses. Make sure they can find you & you're making it easy to shop. #HolidayBizPrep — Robert Brady (@robert_brady) August 15, 2017

The discussion took a more specific turn as participants discussed steps that can be taken in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Q5: What are some of the most important steps SMBs can be taking as they prepare for #SmallBusinessSaturday? #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

A5: Prepare now and offer a small culinary delight to visitors of your store on #SmallBusinessSaturday! #HolidayBizPrep — Sandy Morin (@sandythechef) August 15, 2017

#holidaybizprep a5 don't forget to use social media to advertise and share special events @TheUPSStore — Kristin A. Meekhof (@KristinMeekhof) August 15, 2017

A5: Prepare NOW – it's never too early to prepare for #SmallBusinessSaturday! You'll be thankful you did #HolidayBizPrep — Jess Thomas (@jesslovesflower) August 15, 2017

Finally, businesses must also measure their success. But how?

Q6: What success metrics should SMBs contemplate when it comes to the holiday season? Does it go beyond 2017 sales? #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

A6 – EDUCATE your team/staff on what YOU expect from them #holidaybizprep — Ramon Ray (@ramonray) August 15, 2017

A6: 3 key measures 1) New customers (growth/mktg effectiveness) 2) retention of current customers (quality/service) 3) Cash #HolidayBizPrep — Sheryl Miller (@Sheryl_A_Miller) August 15, 2017

A6a: Success metric #1 for holiday season: how much inventory did you sell, especially special holiday stock? #HolidayBizPrep — Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) August 15, 2017

During the peak holiday season, businesses acquire many new customers. But they often struggle to retain them. During the discussion, participants shared thoughts to overcome this challenge.

Q7: Once new customers are acquired during peak holiday season, how can small businesses keep them coming back? #HolidayBizPrep — Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) August 15, 2017

A7 Plan out promos ahead of time geared towards your new customers. What can you offer then in the weeks following? #holidaybizprep — Ti Roberts (@tiroberts) August 15, 2017

#Holidaybizprep a7 offer something you can't get online, free snacks to go as you shop, an expert, an author to sign books — Kristin A. Meekhof (@KristinMeekhof) August 15, 2017

Follow the entire archived Twitter chat at #HolidayBizPrep.