It may sound crazy to get ready for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Christmas shopping while the pool is still open and it’s still hot enough to grill outside.

But small business owners know it’s never too early to prepare for what might be the most important few months of your business year.

So pour yourself a nice cold glass of lemonade and leave the lawn mowing for another day.

On Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. EDT, join Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends), small business branding and technology expert Ramon Ray (@ramonray) and bestselling author, small business columnist and speaker Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss). The chat will be moderated by Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg) Executive Editor, Content Strategies at Inc. Magazine.

These three experts will discuss preparing your small business for the holiday season in a Twitter chat sponsored by The UPS Store (@TheUPSStore).

Follow along by searching and using the hashtag #HolidayBizPrep.

During this chat you’ll have the opportunity to:

Share top tips with other small business owners.

Learn the best tools and tactics to close that Holiday sale.

Get tips on where to spend your Holiday marketing budget.

Learn how to take advantage of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is set for November 25, 2017. It’s a special day created to encourage support of small businesses, and it can provide a huge opportunity — if you take advantage of it for your business.

Participate in the Twitter Chat

To learn from experts and other small business owners who will answer these questions and more, be sure to join us.

Participation is simple. Follow the discussion at #HolidayBizPrep and add the hashtag to your tweets when responding to a question or posting one of your own.

More Details:

What: The UPS Store “Marketing Tips for the Holiday Season” Twitter Chat

Who:

Sponsor: @TheUPSStore

Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends)

Small business branding and technology expert Ramon Ray (@ramonray)

Bestselling author, small business columnist and speaker Steve Strauss (@SteveStrauss)

Executive Editor, Content Strategies at Inc. Magazine Jon Gelberg (@Jon_Gelberg)

Be sure to follow @inc as well!

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #HolidayBizPrep

When: Tuesday August 15, 2017, 2 p.m. EDT