Learn Social Media Influencing — at Camp?

Remember summer camp — singing songs around a campfire, making friendship bracelets, spending time in the great outdoors? Well, now there’s a new type of summer camp. And it doesn’t include any of those traditional activities. Instead, young people at this camp learn how to become successful social media influencers.

Learn How to Become a Social Media Influencer

SocialStar Creator Camp is a sleep-away camp for aspiring influencers. The camp brings in industry experts to help young rising social influencers make the most out of their social media use. This includes classes on things like music videos, lighting, making connections and more. In short, the camp focuses on everything connected to becoming a social media influencer.

Attending this camp will cost you though. The 10-day experience in Los Angeles comes with a price tag of nearly $2,400. But the hope is with the skills learned, campers can leverage their online influence into business opportunities, making all that money back and more.

In fact, big companies spend millions on hiring top influencers. While that might not be a realistic possibility for small businesses, there are also opportunities to work with some lesser known influencers for more reasonable fees. There are even marketplaces out there, such as Intellifluence, that help businesses find relevant influencers to work with.

Whether you think this camp sounds like a good idea or not, it’s just one more piece of evidence that shows how powerful social influence can be, and how much the industry is growing.