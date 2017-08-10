HP Debuts New Wide Format Printer for Small Businesses

Mobile-enabled printing is allowing small businesses to access their printers remotely from their smartphone, tablet or laptop. The new OfficeJet Pro 7720 Wide Format All-in-One printer by HP (NYSE:HPQ) is going to have mobile-enabled printing capability with a price point small businesses can afford.

A Look at the HP OfficeJet Pro 7720 Printer

The new OfficeJet Pro 7720 Wide Format All-in-One printer retails for $199. And for this price, HP includes features you will find on more costly models. The company says this particular printer was specifically made for small businesses looking for a wide-format color printer both affordable and able to deliver value over its lifetime.

Features

As a wide-format printer, the 7720 is going to let you print professional-quality color brochures, decks, documents and more with a 35-page auto-feeder. The auto-feed is key for another of the features of this printer, two-sided printing.

You can print, scan, copy and fax on letter and legal-size documents with paper sizes up to 11 x 17 inches (A3).

Mobile Printing

The mobile printing on the 7720 is made possible with the HP Smart app. Once you download the app on your smartphone, tablet or laptop, you can start printing on the 7720 without accessing a network.

Tap the print button on your device, and the command will direct the printer to start printing the selected items.

Printer Output

The 7720 produces water-, smear-, and fade-resistant prints allowing you to create high-quality borderless brochures, flyers, photos and other documents in your small business or home office. It can print up to 22 pages per minute in ISO or 34 pages per minute in draft with black, and up to 18 pages per minute in ISO and 34 pages per minute in color.

HP says the cost of the professional-quality color it produces is up to 50 percent less cost per-page than lasers.

The OfficeJet Pro 7720 Wide Format All-in-One printer is now available.