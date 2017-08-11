Poor Sales Projections Made Even Platitudes a Useless Strategy

I love idioms, catchphrases, jargon, and the like. There’s something about odd phrases whose meanings we agree on collectively that just gets my neurons firing.

To illustrate, one day I was perusing one of my idiom dictionaries and ran across “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” I agree with that sentiment. Seeing opportunity in opposition is how many entrepreneurs build a business. That being said, it’s a phrase that begs to be toyed with.

So, being the contrarian I am, I set my mind on finding a situation in which that advice would be just the worst. And this cartoon is the citrusy exception that proves the rule.