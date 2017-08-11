Small Business Trends
Poor Sales Projections Made Even Platitudes a Useless Strategy

Idiom Business Cartoon

I love idioms, catchphrases, jargon, and the like. There’s something about odd phrases whose meanings we agree on collectively that just gets my neurons firing.

To illustrate, one day I was perusing one of my idiom dictionaries and ran across “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” I agree with that sentiment. Seeing opportunity in opposition is how many entrepreneurs build a business. That being said, it’s a phrase that begs to be toyed with.

So, being the contrarian I am, I set my mind on finding a situation in which that advice would be just the worst. And this cartoon is the citrusy exception that proves the rule.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

